2022 proclamation rallies: Your essential reads

Get the context and updates you need as national candidates kick off their campaigns on February 8

All around the country, candidates vying for national posts are launching their campaigns for the 2022 national elections. The start of the official campaign period means that beginning Tuesday, February 8, candidates must follow the limitations and requirements set forth by the Commission on Elections.

Rappler’s campaign reporters are on the field while other reporters, researchers, and editors are online to give you context, analyses, and fact-checks as the campaign season shifts to high gear.

Here’s a list of videos, live updates pages, and stories you should watch or read to stay updated on Tuesday’s events:

In The Running: Campaign kickoff edition

Join Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, resident economist JC Punongbayan, multimedia reporter Sofia Tomacruz, and Rappler’s reporters on the field to better understand what’s at stake in 2022 and the journeys candidates have taken so far ahead of the campaign kickoff. Columnist and editorial consultant John Nery and regional coordinator Inday Espina-Varona complete the panel to get a better picture of what Tuesday’s events mean.

Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello

At the memorial for victims of Martial Law, labor leader Leody de Guzman and Laban ng Masa leader Walden Bello are set to launch their campaign, which aims to fight the so-called “Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil.”

Read more from multimedia reporter Jairo Bolledo’s story here.

Get live updates from the kickoff here.

Panfilo Lacson and Tito Sotto

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Tito Sotto are launching their campaign in the former’s home turf Cavite.

Read more from multimedia reporter Rambo Talabong here.

Get live updates from the kickoff here.

Isko Moreno and Willie Ong

The Manila mayor kicks off his campaign at his home turf, at a shrine that commemorates the Filipino struggle against colonial oppression.

Read more from senior reporter Pia Ranada here.

Get live updates from the kickoff here.

Manny Pacquiao and Lito Atienza

The boxing champion begins his biggest fight yet where it all began: General Santos City.

Read more from multimedia reporter Aika Rey’s story here.

Get live updates from the kickoff here.

Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan launch their campaign in Naga City, where the Vice President’s political career all began.

Read more from multimedia reporter Mara Cepeda here.

Get live updates from the kickoff here.

Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte

The former senator and the Davao mayor begin their campaign with a show of force at what’s been called the world’s largest indoor arena.

Read more from senior reporters Lian Buan and Bea Cupin here and here.

Get live updates from the kickoff here. – Rappler.com