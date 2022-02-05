QUIZ: Who said what during the KBP presidential forum?

PROMISE. Presidential candidates take their 'Panata sa Bayan' during the Kapisan na mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Presidential Candidates Forum on February 4, 2022. Youtube screenshot

Presidential aspirants came together – well, virtually – for Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum on Friday, February 4.

Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and labor leader Leody de Guzman faced journalists from the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. skipped the forum, however. It was the second time he refused to participate in side-by-side candidate interviews by a veteran journalist. (READ: Marcos’ TV forum snub could be ‘red flag’ for voters – Comelec spokesman)

A restrictive time limit characterized the KBP debate, but it was still enough for the candidates to share their platforms.

