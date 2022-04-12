Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
27 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
2022 PH presidential race

Rappler Talk: Lito Banayo on defection of Isko volunteer group

LIVE
Rappler Talk: Lito Banayo on defection of Isko volunteer group
What led to the switch, from the perspective of the national campaign team? Tune in to Pia Ranada's interview with Moreno’s campaign manager Lito Banayo.

MANILA, Philippines – In the wake of the defection of Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas to Vice President Leni Robredo, Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks with Moreno’s campaign manager, Lito Banayo, about what impact this development will have on the Manila mayor’s campaign.

What led to the switch, from the perspective of the national campaign team? What are other volunteer groups saying? Is there any chance of Moreno withdrawing his bid?

Catch the interview around 1 pm, Tuesday, April 12, on this page. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 Philippine Elections

Isko Moreno

Leni Robredo