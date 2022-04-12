Rappler Talk: Lito Banayo on defection of Isko volunteer group

LIVE

What led to the switch, from the perspective of the national campaign team? Tune in to Pia Ranada's interview with Moreno’s campaign manager Lito Banayo.

MANILA, Philippines – In the wake of the defection of Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas to Vice President Leni Robredo, Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks with Moreno’s campaign manager, Lito Banayo, about what impact this development will have on the Manila mayor’s campaign.

What led to the switch, from the perspective of the national campaign team? What are other volunteer groups saying? Is there any chance of Moreno withdrawing his bid?

Catch the interview around 1 pm, Tuesday, April 12, on this page. – Rappler.com