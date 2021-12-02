What’s keeping Bong Go from filing his 2022 withdrawal papers?

President Rodrigo Duterte (seated) joins Senators Bong Go and Dela Rosa, who withdrew their respective COC’s on November 13, 2021, at the Comelec office in Manila. Rappler

Asked when the Senator would head to Comelec to file his withdrawal, Greco Belgica says: ‘Di siya nakapunta dahil andoon ako’

Greco Belgica, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission head, said his party, Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), still “hoped” its standard-bearer would push through with a 2022 presidential run.

“Nag-usap kami ng partido, sinabi ko yung sinabi [ni Go] and the party said we wish he will not withdraw and continue the campaign kasi ready na tayo,” said Belgica on Thursday, December 2, during a visit to Iloilo City.

(The party and I spoke and I told them what Senator Bong Go told me. They said we wish he will not withdraw and continue the campaign because we’re ready.)

Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time aide, was set to run for president under Belgica’s PDDS. But in an interview with media on November 30, the senator said he was withdrawing from the race, citing Duterte’s age and his family’s wishes.

Go was originally tapped to run for vice president under another party – the ruling Cusi-led faction of PDP-Laban. But he withdrew that after the President’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, filed her candidacy for vice president under Lakas-CMD.

Go had also cited “unity” as one of his reasons for backing out of the 2022 race.

Sara is running alongside Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the ousted dictator. While the Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem is backed by parties and personalities allied with the administration, the Duterte patriarch himself has rejected a Marcos alliance for 2022, calling the dictator’s son a “weak leader.”

Speaking to media, Belgica said it was “not normal” for the administration to not have a presidential candidate. “So many people are counting on us, the leaders are all set, they’re bet in campaigning hard for the bigger mission of pursuing the gains of this administration,” he said.

Go, however, was adamant about backing out. The Senator asked Belgica to help him explain to party members why he was backing out.

Thus far, however, Go has not actually filed the paperwork to make official his exit from the 2022 race.

“‘Di siya nakapunta dahil andoon ako eh (He wasn’t able to go because I was there),” said Belgica, when asked when Go went to the Commission on Elections.

Sara Duterte herself has reacted to Go’s withdrawal announcement, calling on administration supporters in a December 2 statement to “unite” ahead of the 2022 polls.

Go’s surprise entry to the presidential race was a complication to many administration supporters and allies. The Marcos clan had been considered close allies of the Duterte family, particularly because of their proximity during the 2016 presidential elections.

Should Go indeed exit, this would consolidate Duterte-allied forces and make even more possible the “Solid North and Solid South” bloc for Marcos and Sara Duterte.

The Marcos clan hails from the Ilocos region while the Dutertes enjoy popularity both in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas.

Duterte himself has yet to comment on Go’s withdrawal plans or of he’s support any other candidate in 2022.

PDP-Laban, meanwhile, assured its members in a December 1 statement that it would continue to support all its candidates in 2022.

Belgica’s latest pronouncements are just the latest in the political melodrama of the Dutertes in the 2022 polls. President Duterte had initially been nominated to run for vice president under PDP-Laban but announced on October 2 that he was retiring from politics. He has not retired. In fact, the President will seek a senate term in 2022.

Sara Duterte had led early presidential preference polls but initially filed for reelection as Davao City Mayor. With a few days left until the deadline for substitution via withdrawal in the 2022 polls, Sara withdrew her first candidacy, left her regional party, joined Lakas-CMD, and filed for vice president. She has since rejoined Hugpong ng Pagbabago and is now chairperson of both Lakas and HNP.

Go’s last-minute presidential run – under PDDS – was also a surprise. Even if he backs out or loses, however, Go stays in power. His Senate term ends in 2025 yet.

– Rappler.com