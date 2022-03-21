Rappler Recap: Highlights of Comelec’s first vice presidential debate

Who stood out among the seven vice-presidential candidates in the Comelec's PiliPinas debate? Watch this Rappler Recap by Dwight de Leon and John Nery.

MANILA, Philippines – Seven out of nine vice-presidential aspirants gathered at Sofitel in Pasay City on Sunday, March 20, marking the first vice presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the 2022 polls.

The debate lasted for two and a half hours, discussing topics such as pandemic response, fuel price hikes, and their platform of government.

Who stood out among those present as they made their pitches to lead the country?

Rappler’s Comelec reporter Dwight de Leon spoke with Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery, right outside the Sofitel tent where the debate was held. – Rappler.com