Red-tagging issue takes center stage in Baguio women candidates’ forum

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong's opposition to red-tagging encourages other local candidates to speak out on the issue

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Concerns about red-tagging have become one of the electoral issues in the country’s Summer Capital, with participants expressing concern during a women candidates’ forum on Thursday, March 31.

“I will support that [legislation]. I don’t like red-tagging because it is being abused…. In Baguio, we are a very peaceful place and all this red-tagging [do] is actually curtailing freedom of speech,” reelectionist councilor Mylene Yaranon said at the Women’s Agenda and Governance Issues (WAGI) Forum.

Five of nine women candidates attended the forum sponsored by the University of the Philippines Baguio Kasarian Gender Studies Program, All UP Academic Employees Union (AUPAEU) Baguio, and Cordillera Women’s Education and Action Research Center (CWEARC).

Aside from Yaranon, only three other bets presented insights on the issues raised by representatives of sectors and advocacy groups – incumbent councilor Lulu Tabanda and neophyte candidates Pam Cariño and Marlene De Castro.

Vice mayoral candidate Elaine Sembrano left before the open forum for an important scheduled appearance elsewhere.

De Castro said there should be a thorough study “to regulate red-tagging.”

“It has to go through a process. There should be a talk with the local governments and the individuals or groups [involved in the issue] to have clarity on their advocacy. From there we can move together and negotiate how to effectively respond to this,” she said.

De Castro added that while “red-tagging is not creating chaos in communities,” officials have also to protect their constituents from sweeping allegations.

Cariño stressed that not all government critics and activists are communists or rebels.

“A dialogue with them is a good avenue to sort out what they feel needs to change in the community. It is through communication that we can achieve understanding of issues at hand and what is being done or what needs to be done,” she said.

CWEARC Executive Director Cynthia Dacanay-Jaramillo said that in the past women candidates’ forum in the city, red-tagging was not a significant electoral issue.

“This time, the issue is an important part of the agenda because the practice has become a tool to vilify people advocating legitimate concerns, malign progressive candidates, and discredit pro-people policies of elected officials that run counter to the Duterte government’s line of reasoning,” she said.

“It has become so rampant that even individuals not affiliated with activist groups or merely expressing dissent to the Duterte government are becoming victims,” Dacanay-Jaramillo added.

According to Political Science Instructor and AUPAEU Board of Director Ruel Caricativo, red-tagging taking center stage as an election issue in Baguio means that candidates recognize the progressive mass movement can swing votes.

He also said Mayor Benjamin Magalong‘s statements and actions have also encouraged local candidates to speak out against red-tagging.

Early this month, Magalong ordered the removal of posters tagging groups and individuals in the city as communist fronts or sympathizers. His action caused NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy to accuse him of supporting alleged communist front groups. – Rappler.com

Sherwin De Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.