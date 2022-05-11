Climaco group loses big in Zamboanga City polls

FIRST DEFEAT. Zamboanga Mayor Beng Climaco suffers her first political defeat in 24 years.

Congressional candidate Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and her preferred successor lose in their respective races

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco tasted her first defeat in her 24-year political career, and her preferred successor failed in his campaign for the city’s mayoral post.

Climaco, the leader of the ruling Partido Prosperidad y Amor para na Zamboanga (PPAZ) in the city, lost her bid to reclaim the 1st District congressional post to Councilor Khymer Olaso.

It was an upset win – Climaco, who had never lost an election since 1998, trailed with 54,035 votes against Olaso’s 73,785. Climaco expressed gratitude to the people of Zamboanga for having given her the opportunity to serve.

Climaco’s preferred successor as city mayor, Representative Cesar “Jawo” Jimenez Jr., lost to 38-year-old Councilor John Dalipe, the youngest mayor so far in the city’s history.

Jimenez ended up a poor third in the mayoral race. Dalipe won with 130,940 votes over his closest rival, former congressman and mayor Celso Lobregat.

NEW MAYOR. Zamboanga City vice-mayor elect Pinpin Pareja and 2nd District Representative Mannix Dalipe flank mayor-elect John Dalipe following their proclamation. (sourced photo courtesy of ‘Yoshi’)

The last partial and unofficial count showed the 74-year-old Lobregat, a veteran of many elections, trailing with 91,835. Jimenez followed with 55,499 votes, and Vice Mayor Rommel Agan with 31,635 votes.

Agan, Lobregat, and Dalipe are children of former Zamboanga mayors.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed Dalipe past midnight on Wednesday, May 11.

Dalipe’s father Manuel, who used to be a helicopter pilot of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, once served as a Zamboanga mayor. A nurse by profession, he is the younger brother of Zamboanga City 2nd District Representative Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe who won reelection.

The new mayor went up the political ladder – since 2004, he served as president of the local Sangguniang Kabataan Federation, and was also barangay chairman and a city councilor.

Climaco’s choice for vice mayor, third-term Councilor Josephine “Pinpin” Pareja, was proclaimed winner in the vice-mayoral race. She will serve as the first elected female vice mayor of Zamboanga City.

In Zamboanga’s 2nd District, Dalipe’s elder brother Manuel Jose won reelection against his challenger, Councilor Jerry Perez. The elder Dalipe garnered 88,320 votes over his closest rival’s 58,184.

The Climaco-led PPAZ’s bet against Manuel Jose. lawyer Kim Elago, was a poor third, garnering only 11,286 votes, based on the last partial and unofficial count. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.