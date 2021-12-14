Results of raffle of 2022 party list slots now out

ELECTRIC RAFFLE. The Commission on Elections used a software to conduct a raffle which would determine the placement on the 2022 ballots of qualified party-list groups.

The list generated after the December 14 raffle is not yet final. Party-list groups which failed to acknowledge the results and sign the necessary forms will be placed last in the list, in alphabetical order.

A total of 166 party-list groups were assigned a number which would determine the order of their listing on the official ballots for the 2022 elections.

Their placement on the ballots was a result of the electronic raffle conducted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, December 14.

Party-list groups Kamalayan, KM Ngayon Na, PSIS, Agap, and Kabayan secured the first five slots on the ballot.

Groups 1-Pacman, ABB-NFCPI, An Waray, AP Party-List, Akap Pinoy, and Buhay, meanwhile, received the last six slots.

The full list can be seen below:

LOOK: Names of party-list groups who secured the first 40 slots on the 2022 ballots after today's virtual raffle. pic.twitter.com/gEFbG1oSsh — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) December 14, 2021

The list above is not yet final. Party-list groups which did not acknowledge the results verbally on Tuesday and failed or refused to accomplish the consent and acknowledgment forms after the electronic raffle will be placed last in the list, in alphabetical order.

The final order of the party-list groups’ names on the 2022 ballots will be published by the poll body “within 15 days after the conduct of the raffle,” according to Comelec Resolution 10733.

The Comelec first raffled off party list slots for the 2013 elections so that party-list groups with names that started with “1” or “A” wouldn’t automatically appear on top of the list.

Unlike in past election years, representatives of party-list groups qualified to join the 2022 polls were allowed to witness the raffle only virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The raffle pushed through even though 70 party-list groups rejected by the Comelec had yet to receive their denial orders as of Monday morning, December 13. At least four groups told Rappler they needed those documents to ask the Supreme Court to stop the poll body from keeping them out of Tuesday’s raffle. – Rappler.com