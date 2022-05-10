Zubiris lose Bukidnon’s top seat to congressman

BUKIDNON WINNERS. Comelec officials proclaim Bukidnon gubernatorial race winner Rogelio Neil Roque and his wife Laarni, winner in the 4th District congressional race, on May 10.

BUKIDNON, Philippines – Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria Zubiri’s congressman-son Manuel lost in his bid to succeed his father.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared Bukidnon 4th District Representative Rogelio Neil Roque the winner in the just-concluded gubernatorial race at 5:36 pm on Tuesday, May 10.

Roque, who ran as the standard-bearer in Bukidnon of the Partido Reporma ng Pilipinas (PRP), defeated 3rd District Representative Manuel “Manoy” Zubiri of the Bukidnon Paglaum Party (BPP). Zubiri’s brother Juan Miguel is a senator.

Roque was ahead of Zubiri, garnering 365,999 over his closest rival’s 361,426, based on the last partial and unofficial count.

The Comelec, however, said Roque had a total of 371,222 votes.

His wife, Valencia City Councilor Laarni Lavin-Roque, also won the congressional race in the province’s 4th District, garnering 95,837 votes over provincial board member Oliver Owen Garcia’s 46,997, based on the last partial and unofficial count. Garcia conceded defeat to Laarni earlier on Tuesday.

Manuel’s 81-year-old father Nonoy Joe reclaimed his old congressional seat in Bukidnon’s 3rd District though.

The Zubiri patriarch’s rival, broadcaster and provincial board member Arlyn Ayon, conceded to the outgoing governor.

Nonoy Joe garnered 128,887 votes over Ayon’s 92,857, a difference of 36,030 votes, based on the last unofficial count.

In the province’s 1st District, former congressman and presidential adviser for environmental protection Nereus “Neric” Acosta lost to his brother-in-law, Jose Manuel “Joeman” Alba.

Alba, the husband of Acosta’s congresswoman-sister Maria Lourdes, garnered 90,190 votes over Nereus’ 61,508.

In Bukidnon’s 2nd District, reelectionist Representative Jonathan Keith Flores won with 112,090 votes against indigenous peoples representative to the provincial board Richard Macas who garnered 67,406 votes. – Rappler.com

Grace Cantal-Albasin is a Mindanao-based journalist and awardee of Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship