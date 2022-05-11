Jalosjos’ sister snatches Zamboanga del Norte’s top seat from Uy family

VICTORY. Dapitan Mayor Rosalina Jalosjos speaks during a news conference. Jalosjos is poised to be proclaimed winner in the gubernatorial race against the wife of Zamboanga del Norte Governor Roberto Uy, former Dipolog mayor Evelyn Tang-Uy, on Wednesday, May 11.

But Dipolog Mayor Darel Dexter Uy frustrates attempt by former Zamboanga Sibugay governor Rommel Jalosjos to unseat him, and the Uy group is leading in the congressional races

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines – The Jalosjoses succeeded in snatching Zamboanga del Norte’s gubernatorial post from another political family, the Uys, during the hotly-contested elections on Monday, May 9, that was marred by massive vote buying and other irregularities.

Dapitan Mayor Rosalina Jalosjos defeated former Dipolog mayor Evelyn Tang-Uy, whose husband Roberto is the province’s incumbent governor.

Rosalina, sister of former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos, won with 249,956 votes over Uy’s 237,530, based on the last partial and unofficial count. She is expected to be proclaimed on Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

Governor Uy, who ran for mayor of Dapitan City, also lost to former congressman Seth Frederick Jalosjos, one of Romeo’s sons.

But the governor’s son, Dipolog Mayor Darel Dexter Uy, thwarted an attempt by another Jalosjos son, former Zamboanga Sibugay governor Rommel Jalosjos, to unseat him.

Darel Dexter was ahead with 34,067 votes over Rommel’s 31,333, based on the last partial and unofficial count.

Meanwhile, Romeo’s brother Cesar lost to Adrian Ian Amatong, an ally of the Uys, in the race for the congressional seat in the 3rd District of the province.

It was a neck-and-neck fight in Zamboanga del Norte’s 1st District, where Representative Romeo Jalosjos Jr., with 69,109 votesm is trailing Roberto Uy Jr., who has 69,591.

A poor third was one Federico Jalosjos, who registered the nickname “Kuya Jan” – the same nickname Romeo Jalosjos Jr. is known for. He garnered 5,424 votes

Although disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on April 19, Federico’s name and nickname still appeared on the ballots.

The elections in Zamboanga del Norte were marred by reports of massive vote-buying, breakdown of vote-counting machines (VCMs), and harassment.

There have been allegations that the buying price for votes reached as high as P3,000, P5,000, P8,000, P15,000, and P20,000 per household in some areas.

“Ang eleksyon gubat sa yawa (The elections are the battle of the devils),” said one political bagman.

There were also reports of VCMs not reading entries and overheating.

In the predominantly Muslim Sirawi town, there were reports that supporters of one politician prevented some voters identified to be supporters of a rival from entering at least 12 polling places. – Rappler.com