Las Piñas remains stronghold of Villar, Aguilar families

Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar and daughter Vice Mayor April Aguilar-Nery file their respective COCs at the Las Pinas Comelec office on October 6, 2021. The mother-daughter tamden is seeking reelection in the May 2022 local polls. Dennis Abrina/Rappler

The Villar and Aguilar political clans win key seats in their city

LAS PINAS, Philippines – The Villar and Aguilar families have won key seats in Las Piñas City in the 2022 elections.

Based on 100% of the election returns, House Deputy Speaker Camilla Villar, daughter of former Senate president and billionaire Manny Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar, secured another term as representative of the lone district of Las Piñas.

She first won as Las Piñas representative in 2019. In 2022, she won her reelection bid against Louie Redoble with 130,812 votes.

Manny, the Villar patriarch, first began his political career as representative of Las Piñas-Muntinlupa’s at-large district in 1992, then later on became Las Piñas congressman from 1998 to 2001.

He was succeeded by his wife, who completed three consecutive terms as representative from 2001 to 2010 before running for senator in 2013. (READ: The rise of Cynthia Villar: How politics, money, networks made her No. 1)

Cynthia’s father, Filemon Aguilar, was a longtime mayor of Las Piñas, while her brother Vergel “Nene” Aguilar followed and was mayor of the city for 18 years. After serving as representative, she was replaced by her son, Mark, who is currently ranked 6th in the senatorial race in the 2022 elections based on 95.88% of election returns.

Mark, a former public works secretary, ran under the UniTeam ticket of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. He was Las Piñas representative from 2010 to 2016.

The Villars own the Philippines’ biggest home builder Vista Land, and shopping center developer Starmalls Incorporated. They also own Golden Bria, a housing and condominium developer.

In the local races, Mayor Imelda Aguilar of the Villars’ Nacionalista Party (NP), won her third and last term with 108,644 votes. Aguilar is Cynthia’s sister-in-law.

Imelda’s daughter, April, also won her second term as vice mayor with 123,457 votes.

NP formally endorsed the UniTeam tandem of presidential Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte for the 2022 elections, who dominated the votes in the city.

Marcos won by 137,114 votes in Las Piñas out of 291,074 registered voters, while Duterte won by 133,732 votes. – Rappler.com