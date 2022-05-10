Belen Fernandez wins Dagupan comeback race against mayor Brian Lim

COMEBACK. Former Dagupan mayor Belen Fernandez holds up her proclamation certificate after defeating incumbent Brian Lim

Fernandez got the nod from religious group Iglesia ni Cristo, which supported Lim in 2019

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan – Former mayor Belen Fernandez successfully staged her comeback after her 2019 loss by winning against incumbent Dagupan City Mayor Marc Brian Lim.

Fernandez bagged 67,499 votes against Lim’s 53,042 votes. She had received the backing of the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo, who had supported Lim during the 2019 elections, leading to Fernandez’s 1,239 voting margin loss.

At the home stretch of the election, the two politicians tangled over the conduct of the city’s famous Bangus Kalutan festival.– Rappler.com

Ahikam Pasion is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.