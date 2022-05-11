Philippine elections
2022 Philippine Elections

Iloilo Governor Art Defensor glides to second term

Joseph B.A. Marzan
Iloilo Governor Art Defensor glides to second term

EASY WIN. Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. is formally declared as winner for a second term by the Provincial Board of Canvassers after the May 9, 2022 elections.

Iloilo provincial information office

Defensor of the National Unity Party and the local Uswag Ilonggo Party gets 891,980 votes of 1.2 million registered voters in Iloilo province

ILOILO City, Philippines — Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. confirmed his “running virtually unopposed” tag in the 2022 polls after the Provincial Board of Canvassers declared his victory on Wednesday, May 11.

Out of the over 1.2 million registered voters in Iloilo province, 891,980 voted for Defensor, who ran under the National Unity Party and the Uswag Ilonggo Party.

Meanwhile, his opponent, independent candidate Nolbert Gil of Pototan town, only got 25,919  votes.

The governor’s 2019 opponent, former 4th district representative Ferjenel Biron of the Nacionalista Party, opted to run for his old congressional seat, citing a “gentleman’s agreement” with the governor.

One of the terms in the supposed agreement was that Defensor would not field a running mate against Nacionalista’s incumbent Vice-Governor Christine “Tingting” Garin. — Rappler.com

2022 Philippine Elections

2022 PH Elections - News

2022 PH local races

Iloilo

Western Visayas