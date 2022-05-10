Baguio lawmaker Mark Go to serve third term

THIRD TERM FOR GO. The City Board of Canvassers officially proclaims Mark Go for his third term as Baguio City Representative.

Go invites constituents 'to be active participants, to always keep us in check, and to hold us accountable'

BAGUIO, Philippines – Baguio City lawmaker Mark Go has won a third term of office by beating five other candidates for the city’s lone district in the House of Representatives.

The Commission on Elections proclaimed Go on Tuesday afternoon, May 10.

Official results showed Go with 99,372 votes. His closest rival, former congressman Nicasio Aliping, received 30,156 votes – less than a third of what the incumbent garnered. The two also squared off during the 2016 elections, when Aliping was a reelectionist.

Go was the first politician to beat former longtime Baguio mayor and representative Mauricio Domogan, who placed second in the 2019 polls.

“You delivered the votes, and I shall deliver results…. And I invite all of you to be active participants, to always keep us in check, and to hold us accountable to the contents of my campaign materials,” Go said after his proclamation.

Go’s campaign commitments for his last tenure include increasing the bed capacity of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center from 800 to 1,500 and creating the Baguio National Schools for Arts and Sports and tertiary education centers for those who cannot afford private schools.

Go is responsible for the amendment of the Baguio Charter (Republic Act No. 11689), which lapsed into law last April 11. A majority of the city council opposed several provisions of the law. They tried to appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the measure, saying there was insufficient consultation. They also noted the absence of the 19 conditions the city set for the development of Camp John Hay and provision for a referendum. – Rappler.com

Sherwin de Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.