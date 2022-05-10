Albee Benitez brings down Bacolod City mayor Bing Leonardia

BILLIONAIRE MAYOR. Former Negros Occidental 3rd district representative Albee Benitez arrives at the Bacolod City government center on Tuesday morning, May 10, for his proclamation as winner of the hotly-contested mayoral race.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office proclaimed billionaire Alfredo Abelard “Albee” Benitez as the winner of the city’s heated mayoralty race on Tuesday morning, May 10, a day after the elections.

The final Comelec count showed Benitez, the former representative of Negros Occidental’s 3rd district, with 171,893 votes over re-electionist Mayor Evelio “Bing” Leonardia’s 107,447 votes.

The city has 327,403 registered voters. Of these, 289,524 voted on May 9, according to Comelec figures.

Benitez ran under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) while Leonardia is with the Nacionalista Party.

The mayoral race for Negros Occidental’s independent capital was hotly-contested. Benitez faced challenges against his residency status but prevailed.

Benitez endorsed presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. but allowed members of his slate the freedom to choose their national bets.

Leonardia was running for a third and last term. He is the city’s longest serving mayor, with a total of six terms. – Rappler.com