Lucy Gomez proclaimed as new Ormoc City mayor

SWAP. The Commission on Elections proclaims Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez as winner of the Ormoc City mayoral race on May 10, 2022. She replaces her husband Richard Gomez.

TACLOBAN, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed outgoing Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez as winner of the mayoral race of Ormoc City, Leyte, on Tuesday morning, May 10.

Gomez will succeed her husband, outgoing Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez.

She secured 73,866 or 62.28% of the votes over former Ormoc City mayor Edward “Ondo” Codilla, who garnered 43,401 or 36.59%. In the 2022 elections, the independent city has 143,686 registered voters.

Gomez was first elected representative in 2010 as a substitute for her actor-husband, who was disqualified by the Comelec for lack of residency in Ormoc City.

Though the Supreme Court ordered Gomez in March 2013 to vacate the post due to invalid substitution, she won her congressional seat two months after.

Gomez is a member of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan. She and her husband were part of the Liberal Party but left and joined the ruling party after the 2016 elections. Both supported Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential race. – Rappler.com

Brynch Bonachita is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.

