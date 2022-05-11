4 Iloilo town mayors lose to challengers

NEW MAYOR. The Municipal Board of Canvassers of Concepcion, Iloilo proclaim Vice Mayor Milliard Villanueva as mayor-elect on Tuesday, May 11.

ILOILO City, Philippines – Incumbent mayors in four Iloilo towns have lost to challengers in the May 9 local races.

Mayors Raul Banias of Concepcion, Jaime Esmeralda of Igbaras, Ben Margarico of Januiay, and Rema Somo of Santa Barbara all experienced crushing defeat, either by only a few or a thousand votes.

Banias of the National Unity Party (NUP) lost to Vice Mayor Milliard Villanueva from the Nacionalista Party by just hundreds of votes, as Banias got 11,503 votes while Villanueva won with 12,227 votes.

Banias posted a conciliatory message on his personal Facebook account on Tuesday, May 10, congratulating Villanueva.

“It’s time for me and [wife Dr. Joy Banias] to move on. God has better plans for me. To my family, friends, supporters and allies I will never abandon you. Thank you for all your support. To [Villanueva] and all the winning candidates congratulations. The people [have] spoken. We will respect their voice,” he said.

Villanueva’s team won big in Concepcion, capturing the vice-mayoral post and six of the town’s eight council seats.

Igbaras Vice Mayor Juvic Escorpion, who ran as an independent, beat Lakas-CMD’s Esmeralda by only 117 votes: 8,541 versus 8,424.

Escorpion told RMN Iloilo that Igbarasnons shoud expect “fast, alert, and responsive” services within the next three years. Emeralda has not conceded the race.

Januiay’s Margarico, who ran under the NP, lost with 14,695 votes to former PCL-Iloilo president Paul Parian of the NUP, who garnered 17,670.

Parian, who was proclaimed on Wednesday, thanked supporters via a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Thank you very much to all the Janiuaynons who trusted and supported my candidacy! I love you all so much! Janiuay, I will not forsake you! Hugpong Janiuay!” said Parian.

Former Santa Barbara mayor Dennis Superficial from the NUP returns to his old seat after winning 20,059 votes, beating NP’s Somo who gote 16,394 votes. Somo has not conceded as posting time. – Rappler.com

Joseph B.A. Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist and a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.