Medinas’ 27-year reign in Vigan City ends

It's still all in the family though. The winner of the Vigan mayoral race, Bonito Singson, is the uncle of defeated candidate Eva Medina.

BAGUIO CITY – The uninterrupted reign of the Medinas in Vigan City came to an end on Monday, May 9.

The Commission on Elections proclaimed Jose “Bonito” Singson, Jr. as winner of the May 9, 2022 mayoral race of Ilocos Sur’s capital on Tuesday morning, May 10.

A businessman who owns a string of establishments in the city, Bonito Singson defeated his own niece Eva Marie Medina by a slim margin – 15,198 votes against Medina’s 14,689.

Medina ran for the post now occupied by her son Mayor Carlo Medina, who decided not to seek a third term. Eva Marie had also served as Vigan mayor from 1995-2004 and then 2007-2016. In between, her husband Ferdinand served as mayor from 2004-2007. All in all, the Medinas ruled Vigan for 27 years straight.

The newly elected mayor is the outgoing representative of the Probinsyano Ako party list and the youngest brother of Ilocos Sur’s political kingpin Luis “Chavit” Singson. His running mate Randy Singson, Chavit’s son, also won over Kisses Agdamag-Lim. Randy Singson got 16,537 votes against Agdamag-Lim’s 12,125.

While politically estranged, the Singsons and Medinas still belong to one clan.

Medina is the daughter of the late Ilocos Sur governor Evaristo “Titong” Singson, older brother of Chavit. – Rappler.com

