Mindanao bet Pacquiao loses big in home region

HOME TURF. Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani Province on May 9, 2022. Maverick Asio

Pacquiao only manages to secure Sarangani out of Mindanao's 27 provinces, as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sweeps the island region

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao lost big in his home island region of Mindanao.

Pacquiao has received 1,476,946 votes from Mindanao, about 40% of his total 3,629,236 votes, as of 12:05 am on Wednesday, May 11, with 98.17% of precincts reporting results.

It was presumptive president and dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who managed to sweep the island region, following endorsements from local officials and benefitting from running alongside Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.



Pacquiao only managed to secure Sarangani out of Mindanao's 27 provinces. He topped the presidential race in the province with 160,476 votes, almost double that of Marcos Jr., who came in second with 78,230 votes.

The Pacquiaos dominated in Sarangani, with his brother Roel winning the gubernatorial race with 163,575 votes. The Jamoras – the family of Jinkee Pacquiao – and their local party Peoples' Champ Movement swept the local polls.

In General Santos City, Pacquiao sister-in-law Lorelie won the mayoralty race. But Pacquiao did not win in his home city, only getting 81,351 votes against Marcos Jr.'s 152,703.

Aside from Pacquiao, Maranao presidential bet Faisal Mangondato also broke the dominance of red in Mindanao. Faisal won in his home province of Lanao del Sur with 139,148 votes against Marcos Jr.'s 104,884 votes.

As of Wednesday, Pacquiao was 27.4 million votes behind Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao, who has repeatedly slammed Marcos Jr. for corruption issues, has already conceded the race. He said he knows how to accept defeat but still hopes that the poor will have a place in a Marcos Jr. presidency. – Rappler.com