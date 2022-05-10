Joy Belmonte wins second term as QC mayor

Quezon City reelectionist Mayor Joy Belmonte casts her vote at Brgy. Kristong Hari on May 9, 2022. Rappler

Belmonte used her administration's COVID-19 response and the ABS-CBN shutdown issue to woo voters and beat opponent Mike Defensor

MANILA, Philippines – Incumbent mayor Joy Belmote has been elected as Quezon City mayor for a second term, beating Mike Defensor in the 2022 elections according to partial, unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) transparency server on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

With 93.01% of precincts reporting as of 8:59 am, Belmonte, who ran under the banner of Serbisyo sa Bayan, secured 617,908 votes, while Defensor, who ran under the Malayang Quezon City banner, only had 389,336 votes.

Incumbent vice mayor and Belmonte’s running mate, Gian Sotto, also won with 553,949 votes, defeating Defensor’s running mate and incumbent Councilor Winnie Castelo, who only garnered 405,539 votes.

In 2017, Belmonte allied with Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the party of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Similar to the 2019 elections fiasco, wherein PDP-Laban chose to endorse Belmonte’s rival for the mayoralty position, the national PDP-Laban presidential bet, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., endorsed Defensor. Meanwhile, the local PDP-Laban chapter in Quezon City endorsed Belmonte.

Belmonte spent her first term as QC mayor confronting the pandemic, and used her administration’s COVID-19 response to woo voters.

She also used the ABS-CBN shutdown as a campaigning point – a major national issue with local implications in Quezon City. She pointed out that Defensor is among the 70 members of the House of Representatives who killed the franchise of the media giant.

ABS-CBN’s headquarters is in Quezon City, and is the home city of a big number of its employees. – Rappler.com