Rizal town mayor backs Isko Moreno after Bong Go withdrawal

KEY PROVINCE. Isko Moreno talks to residents of Rizal town Rodriguez on the second day of the 2022 campaign. Rappler

The Manila mayor swings by Rizal on the second day of the campaign period, gaining a much-needed ally

MANILA, Philippines – On the second day of the 2022 campaign period, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno got a boost from a Rizal town mayor who has decided to back his candidacy after being “orphaned” by Senator Bong Go’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

“Noong nakaraang buwan ay Bong Go po kami. Pero dahil umatras si Bong Go, binigyan po kami ng laya ni Governor (Nini Ynares) kung sino po gusto naming piliin. Ikaw [Isko] po ang laya namin,” said Rodriguez Mayor Dennis Tom Hernandez on Wednesday, February 9 as he received Moreno and other Aksyon Demokratiko candidates in the municipal hall.

(Last month, we were for Bong Go. Because Bong Go backed out, Governor Nini Ynares gave us permission to choose whoever we want. You are our choice.)

Hernandez said he admires what Moreno achieved as Manila mayor and believes he has the best interests of poor Filipinos at heart.

“Kaya po nakikita ko sa inyo, galing po kayo sa hirap, naiintindihan ‘nyo po ang sentimyento ng ating mga kababayan,” said Hernandez, wearing a light blue shirt. Blue is Moreno’s campaign color.

(I see in you, since you come from poverty, you understand the sentiments of our countrymen.)

The mayor then promised to campaign for his fellow local chief executive in his town, the second most vote-rich town or city in Rizal – after Antipolo City – with over 201,000 registered voters.

From Rizal to Marikina

Later that day, Moreno, running mate Willie Ong, and senatorial bets Samira Gutoc, Carl Balita, and Jopet Sison joined a town hall meeting in Barangay San Isidro.

They were supposed to hold a motorcade passing through San Mateo town towards Marikina but they could not push through because, according to campaign communications head Raymond Burgos, their legal team did not secure a permit three days before, a Commission on Elections requirement.

Moreno and his group also missed a meeting with Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro because events in San Mateo kept them longer than expected.

They, however, got to visit the Gibson’s shoe factory in the city, famous for its shoemaking industry. The firm gifted Moreno with three pairs of shoes.

Key Balance of Luzon province

Rizal is Moreno’s first stop in his campaign leg that targets Balance of Luzon, or the provinces in Luzon outside of Metro Manila. It is the country’s 9th most vote-rich province with 1.6 million registered voters, based on Comelec data.

In 2016, Rodrigo Duterte overwhelmingly won the presidency in Rizal, getting 40% of all votes. In far second place was Senator Grace Poe, who got 25% of the votes.

Moreno, who was then running for senator under Poe’s slate, was three places shy of the Magic 12 in Rizal, landing in 15th spot with 367,456 votes.

The Manila mayor needs all the help he can get in Balance of Luzon, one of his weak spots, according to Pulse Asia’s December 2021 survey. Moreno was the pick of only 6% of Balance of Luzon respondents. In contrast, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. scored 51% here while Vice President Robredo earned a respectable 24%.

In the more recent 2019 elections, Rizal delivered for Bong Go, likely a direct result of the province’s approval of Duterte.

Rodriguez Mayor Hernandez is one of several Duterte supporters who are backing Moreno’s bid for Malacañang now that Go, initially Duterte’s “anointed one,” backed out from the race.

A major Duterte volunteer group led by a former Duterte Cabinet member is now pro-Isko, as are some pro-Duterte local officials in different parts of the country. – Rappler.com