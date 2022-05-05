Road closures and traffic advisories for the upcoming 2022 miting de avance

Refresh this page for announcements on what roads will be affected by the upcoming miting de avance of the 2022 candidates.

MANILA, Philippines – As election day comes ever closer, candidates are gearing up to host their miting de avance. In anticipation of increased traffic and the crowds these events will pull, some roads may be closed and vehicles re-routed.

Robredo-Pangilinan, Makati City

The Robredo-Pangilinan miting de avance will be held at the corner of Makati Avenue and Ayala Avenue, on May 7. These road closures will take effect on May 6, 9 am to May 8, 6 am. Currently announced road closures for these dates are:

Ayala Avenue (from Fonda St. to Gil Puyat Ave.)

Paseo de Roxas St. (from Dela Rosa St. to Makati Ave.)

Makati Ave. (from Dela Rosa St. to Paseo de Roxas)

V.A. Rufino St. (from Dela Rosa St. to Valero St.)

Salcedo St. (from Dela Rosa St. to Valero St.)

Public jeepneys from Washington terminal en route to Mckinley will be re-routed to Chino Roces, Dela Rosa, Amorsolo, Arnaiz, East St., and Ayala Avenue. While public jeepneys from Mckinley terminal going to Washington terminal will be re-routed to Ayala Avenue, Parkway Drive, West St., Arnaiz, Amorsolo, Rufino, and Chino Roces.

Private vehicles and public buses passing the east bound lane of Ayala Avenue will be rerouted to Gil Puyat going to EDSA. In addition, private vehicles passing through the westbound lane of Ayala avenue going to Buendia will be re-routed to Ayala avenue, Parkway Drive, West St., Arnaiz Amorsolo, Rufino, and Chino Roces.

Check this page for updates regarding new announcements on road closures on the miting de avance of other candidates. – Rappler.com