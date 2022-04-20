In Robredo Cabinet, expect ‘well-respected experts’ with clean track records

LENI ROBREDO. Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo in a one-on-one interview with Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Resssa, at the Rappler headquarters in Pasig City on March 26, 2022.

Vice President Leni Robredo gives a glimpse of her Cabinet, if she wins the presidency, in #WeDecide: First 100 Days, a presidential interview series by Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

Editor’s Note: This story is based on #WeDecide: First 100 Days, a presidential interview series by Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa. Watch the full interview with Vice President Leni Robredo airing on Rappler’s social media channels at 7 pm (Manila time) on Wednesday, April 20.

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said that if she wins the presidency, her Cabinet will feature experts who do not only command the respect of all stakeholders in their fields but also have unblemished track records.

Robredo said this in #WeDecide: First 100 Days, a presidential interview series by Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, airing at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 20.

Responding to questions, the presidential candidate listed at least four primary qualities that she would look for in choosing her key government appointees.

“Ako siyempre, experts in their fields, pero more than being experts, kailangan nasa kanya ‘yung respeto ng lahat ng stakeholders na [they] will have to deal with,” she said.

(For me, of course, they must be experts in their fields but more than being experts, they should command the respect of all stakeholders that [they] will have to deal with.)

Robredo, who is running on an anti-corruption, anti-poverty platform, said her appointees should have clean track records.

“Kailangan malinis ‘yung pangalan kasi ‘yun ‘yung pag-uumpisahan ng lahat (They should have unblemished names because everything starts from there),” she said.

Her appointees should also share her vision for the country, said Robredo, who believes restoring people’s trust in government is crucial to winning more investors who would in turn create jobs and boost the economy. Stamping out corruption in government would also funnel more funds for important programs.

Her Cabinet will be steered by a “very hands-on” leader, she said, unlike the current leadership that lets different departments “do their own thing,” as seen during the pandemic.

The Duterte administration’s pandemic response was widely criticized. The Philippines scored lowest among countries in Southeast Asia in terms of pandemic response, according to a study by the ASEAN Studies Centre, a research institute focused on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“My style of leadership is very hands on. ‘Yung nakikita ko kasi – and this was exacerbated by the pandemic – parang all departments have been doing their own thing. Na parang kulang talaga ‘yung nagkokonduktor,” she said.

(My style of leadership is very hands on. What I’ve seen is – and this was exacerbated by the pandemic – it seems that all departments have been doing their own thing. What was really lacking was someone conducting them.)

“And that’s one thing that gagawin ko mismo. Sisiguraduhin ko na all the agencies are working harmoniously together,” Robredo added.

(And that’s one thing that I would personally do. I’ll make sure that all the agencies are working harmoniously together.)

The Vice President said that during her 18-day stint as co-chief of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) in 2019, she also saw that “all the important agencies were there but they were doing their own thing.”

“So ‘yun ‘yung aasikasuhin ko pag-upo. ‘Yung administrative na trabaho, tututukan ko,” Robredo said. (That is what I’ll work on when elected. I’ll focus on the administrative work.)

Robredo has yet to identify the people she is eyeing for possible Cabinet positions. – Rappler.com