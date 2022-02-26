In Robredo stronghold Iloilo, her People’s Campaign evokes spirit of People Power

An estimated 40,000 Ilonggos showed up to express their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo at the Iloilo Sports Complex. It was the biggest political rally of all time in Iloilo, according to the province's own political leaders, Senator Frank Drilon and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treu00f1as. The rally turned into a mini-concert after the legendary Pinoy rock star, former Eraserheads frontman, Ely Buendia, performed some of the band's hit songs. Buendia is one of Robredo's most influential endorsers for her presidential bid. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

'Hindi ‘nyo ba nahahalata? Ang atin pong People's Campaign ay nagiging krusada na,' says presidential candidate Leni Robredo tells a crowd of tens of thousands in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Thirty-six years after the Philippines ousted a dictator, 40,000 people packed the Iloilo Sports Complex to see and and hear the woman who promised to stop the return of old, dirty politics to Malacañang.

On Friday, February 25, Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo arrived at the back of the sports complex on a pink truck before walking through the thick crowd, with daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian following closely behind her.

The Hiligaynon version of the “Kay Leni Tayo” song blared in the background, but it was no match to the people’s deafening cheers.

WATCH: Here’s the second half of Robredo’s entrance at the Iloilo Sports Complex as she walked through the crowd of Kakampinks. #PHVote pic.twitter.com/YbfrIUyIDZ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) February 25, 2022

As Robredo inched closer to the stage, her pink-clad followers moved along with her, like devotees aching to touch their saving grace in the most desperate of times.

LABAN NG LAHAT. Robredo’s supporters flash the “L” sign to show their support. Photo by VP Leni Media Bureau

It was a night that evoked memories of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which saw defiant Filipinos swarming EDSA to end the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

The bloodless revolution earned the Philippines the respect of the entire world. But three decades later, the son of the dictator Marcos has become the survey frontrunner among presidential candidates.

While Robredo remains in far second place in these surveys, she isn’t disheartened just yet. If anything, seeing the huge expanse of pink-clad Ilonggos going wild at the stadium further fueled her confidence that she would win once again by a landslide in the province.

She overwhelmingly defeated Marcos Jr. in the Iloilo province and Iloilo City in the 2016 vice-presidential race with 711,391 votes against his 128,189 votes.

During her biggest political rally yet, Robredo did not even have to directly mention the Marcoses or her rival for the people to know that when she talked about leading a clean, excellent, and consultative government, she is out to defeat the kind of leadership and governance that the dictator’s family represents.

She said the true spirit of EDSA remains alive to this day – from People Power to the People’s Campaign that her supporters are now waging for her.

“Ganito pong enerhiya ang muli nating binubuhay ngayon. Ganitong lakas ang muli ninyong ginigising. At sa pagwagi natin sa Mayo, bibitbitin natin ang mga aral na nakaraang 36 na taon: Na pinakamatibay ang pagkakaisa kung nakatuntong ito sa katotohanan at hustisya. Na hindi lang kulay o apelyido ang dapat palitan,” said Robredo.

(This is the energy that we are rekindling today. This is the strength that you have awakened. And in our victory in May, we are going to bring with us the lessons of the past 36 years: That the strongest unity rests on truth and justice; that it isn’t just colors or names that we have to change.)

Under her administration, Robredo said dirty politics would be trumped by a government that actively listens, and one that actively searches for the most needy to provide them the tools to get the life they deserve.

“Ang itatayo po natin, sistemang walang palakasan, walang pami-pamilya, dahil lahat nabibigyan ng lakas, at bawat Pilipino, itinuturing na bahagi ng isang pambansang pamilya,” said Robredo.

(What we are going to build is a system that favors no one, not even relatives, because it seeks to empower everyone and treats every Filipino as part of the nation’s family.)

Play Video

People Power today

The legacy of the People Power Revolution was palpable during Robredo’s political rally at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, who also experienced his political awakening by joining Martial Law protests, said there’s a “new People Power” that needs to be done today.

“Kailangang sama-sama tayong kumilos para matugunan ang kahirap, ang gutom, at ang kawalan. ‘Yan ang malalaking problema ngayon, at People Power ang kumikilos, ang tumataya, ang nakikibahagi kasama ang mga lider na may prinsipyo,” said Pangilinan.

(We have to work together to address poverty, hungry, and hopelessness. These are the biggest problems of today, and it is People Power when we work together and take a chance with leaders with principles.)

This rally in Iloilo was being touted by organizers as the biggest one yet for Robredo. Look at the drone shot of the crowd here. Iloilo delivered for Robredo. She said earlier today that she’s confident Iloilo would make the right choice on election day. #PHVote pic.twitter.com/jxzLRSRtki — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) February 25, 2022

Several of the Leni-Kiko tandem’s senatorial bets also took turns acoring the recalling the abuses of the Marcos regime.

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, son of Martial Law opposition figure and ex-senator Pepe Diokno, recalled his family’s history of resisting tyrants and oppression. Reelectionist Senator Risa Hontiveros hailed Iloilo for never forgetting the Marcos atrocities and for constantly remembering the value of the EDSA revolution.

Detained senator Leila de Lima’s representative, Dino de Leon, said that what the Senate needs are smart candidates who do not fake their diplomas – a jab at Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who had lied about getting a degree at Oxford.

Former Ifugao representative and senatorial candidte Teddy Baguilat Jr., garbed in his traditional “bahag” (loincloth, said the Leni-Kiko slate would prove there is no “Solid North” being commanded by the Marcoses.

Senatorial aspirant Neri Colmenares, a Martial Law survivor, asked the crowd to “lampaso” or decimate the candidate who visited the province a day earlier.

He was referring to Marcos Jr., who held two rallies in the province on the eve of the People Power anniversary. Colmenares backs Robredo, but isn’t officially in her Senate ticket.

‘People’s Campaign now a crusade’

Robredo’s grand rally in Iloilo was attended by celebrities like Pangilinan’s wife, megastar Sharon Cuneta, celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano, comedian Ogie Diaz, and performers like Rivermaya, Bituin Escalante, JK Labajo, and other celebrities and influencers. Jose Marie Chan and Marjorie Barretto were among those whosent a video messages of support.

After the Vice President’s speech, former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia appeared on stage, rekindling the people’s nostalgia for the good old days as he sang hits like “Alapaap,” “Ligaya,” “Pare Ko,” “With a Smile,” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

But Robredo’s star still shone the brightest that night. And she told the excited Iloilo crowd that no matter how hard the fight, she is out to win in 2022.

‘PEOPLE’S CRUSADE’. President candidate Leni Robredo waves to the crowd after delivering her speech. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

“Buong-buo ang tiwala ko sa mga Ilonggo; buo din ang paniniwala ko sa mga Pilipino: Tatapatan po natin ang anumang hamon ng pinagbigkis nating lakas. Dadagsa pa ang mga tao sa kalsada; hahaba pa ang parada ng mga bisikleta; dadami pa ang magsusulat sa kartolinang gamit ang pentel pen gaya ng ginagawa niyo ngayon,” said Robredo.

(I have my full trust in Ilonggos; I also fully trust Filpinos: We are going to face all kinds of obstacles with our united strength. There would be more people on the streets; the bicycle parades would get longer; more people would write on cartolinas using pentel pens like what you are doing now.)

With full confidence, the lone female presidential candidate said, “Bilang na po ang oras ng luma at bulok na uri ng politika. Hindi ‘nyo ba nahahalata? Ang ating pong People’s Campaign ay nagiging krusada na.”

(The days of old and rotten politics are numbered. Can’t you feel it? Our People’s Campaign is is turning into a crusade.)

Play Video

– Rappler.com