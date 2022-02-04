Leni to Kapampangans: There is hope for change

LENI IN PAMPANGA. Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a meet and greet at Systems Plus College covered court in San Fernando City, Pampanga on February 3.

The lone female presidential aspirant says volunteers share her ideals and values, like competent and incorruptible public service

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo hopes her track record as a public servant changes the “negative connotation” of the term politician.

As guest of honor in San Fernando City’s Outstanding Fernandino Awards (TOFA) 2022 on Thursday, February 3, Robredo praised volunteers in this vote-rich province for investing time, energy and resources on her and running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

The vice president also turned over a total of 1,000 antigen test kits to the municipality of Guagua and Angeles City.

“The volunteer groups have been doing so much. I think you realize this election is not a contest between the candidates but it’s actually a decision we have to make kung anong gusto nating landas na tatahakin (what path we want to take) in the next six years,” Robredo said.

“I think that is the reason why everyone is so invested with this election,” the vice president said.

She said volunteers share her ideals and values like competent and incorruptible public service.

TOFA 2022. Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan with CSFP Mayor Edwin Santiago (left) and Vice Mayor Jimmy Lazatin (right) together with the 11 TOFA 2022 awardees at the Heroes Hall on Thursday. (Joann Manabat)



The lone female presidential aspirant stressed there was a chance to change the “negative connotation” on politicians.

“Kahit gaano kaganda ang mga platform namin, pag hindi natin nalinis yung pamahalaan, wala din. Palagi lang tayong babalik kung nasaan tayo ngayon,” Robredo told supporters.

(However beautiful our platforms are, if we do not clean the government, nothing will happen. We will continue to return to the place we are in right now.)

“But if we commit to really fix our government, there are a lot of things we can do. Whatever I promise, I have a track record to back it out,” she stressed, citing disinformation as an obstacle to clean elections.

The 2021 TOFA awardees are: Dr. Romelei Camiling-Alfonso (Medicine), Jefferson David (Civil Service), Conrado Garcia (Senior Citizen Service), Benefredo Guinto (Media), Dr. Jean Paolo Lacap (Education), Arch. Melencio Manalo (Culture and Arts), Chito Maniago (Social Service), Engr. Felixberto Paras (Community Service, Romero-Cruz Family (Parenthood and Family), Maria Luisa Tolentino (Business), and Earl Tongol (Youth Service). – Rappler.com