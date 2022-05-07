‘Unity para sa tao’: ‘Kakampinks’ make final push for Leni-Kiko at Makati miting de avance

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo's supporters pack Ayala Avenue in Makati City to attend her miting de avance on Saturday, May 7, ahead of Monday's crucial general elections. Photo by VP Leni Media Bureau

Supporters of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan pack Ayala Avenue in a final show of force for the tandem

MANILA, Philippines – As people around her cried their hearts out to Juan Karlos’ rendition of Dilaw na Buwan, 68-year-old Nora Asistio bobbed her head to the slow beat at the pre-program of the miting de avance of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in Makati on Saturday, May 7.

She left Biñan, Laguna, at noon and arrived in Ayala Avenue around 1 pm. She really wanted to see Leni Robredo until the end, she said.

Asistio, a “grandmother for Leni,” has gotten used to doing what the youth volunteers have been doing: She organized groups into sorties, distributed food for motorcycle riders for Robredo, and on Saturday, she joined the street rally in Makati.

Play Video

The miting de avance on Saturday was Robredo and Pangilinan’s last hurrah before the campaign ban on Sunday, May 8, and the long awaited elections on Monday, May 9.

Asistio, a member of a generation who has seen the rise and fall of the Marcoses, has seen the surveys showing Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the poll frontrunner. She said she still saw hope, especially in the people who stood with her on Saturday.

“I am proud of them. I am proud that they are moving together,” Asistio said.

NEVER TOO OLD. Nora Asistio, 68, at the Leni-Kiko miting de avance rally on May 7, 2022.

Asistio was an activist during Martial Law. When the Marcoses fled, she was among those who stormed Malacañang.

On Saturday, she stood not only to fight against the bid of the late dictator’s son to reclaim Malacañang, but she also wanted to see the fruition of Robredo’s vision for the country. “Kinikilabutan ako (I get goosebumps),” she said, describing how she felt whenever she listened to the presidential candidate’s speeches.

The miting de avance on Saturday was the second Robredo campaign event she attended. She first trooped to Sta. Rosa in Laguna when it turned pink on April 29.

It was 4:30 pm and the program was expected to reach up to late night. Asistio said she would stay until the end. “Binibigyan ako ng lakas ng ginagawa ko (I find strength in what I am doing),” Asistio said.

Apparently also drawing strength from her fellow “kakampinks” is 77-year-old Evelyn Nazareno, a Stage 4 cancer patient who insisted on being part of the miting de avance to support the Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan tandem.

Mrs. Evelyn Nazareno, 77 years old, with Stage 4 cancer—and wouldn’t miss @lenirobredo’s miting de avance for anything. What an honor to meet you, ma’am! #WeDecide #PHVote pic.twitter.com/UUBUKEFvux — John Nery (@jnery_newsstand) May 7, 2022

Elmer Cordero – one of the “Piston 6” drivers who were arrested and detained in June 2021, and later freed, when they held a protest against the government policy on traditional jeepneys – was also at the event.

Look who’s here at the Leni-Kiko tandem’s rally: Tatay Elmer Cordero, part of the “Piston 6” jeepney drivers who were arrested during the pandemic. He’s happily dancing to the music while waiting for the program to start. #PHVote pic.twitter.com/T7v3SlFtFS — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) May 7, 2022

Parents brought their children with them to be part of the last push for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, among them Pauline and Jay Ybasco of Pasig who was with their two-year-old daughter. Like many parents who support the tandem, the Ybascos said they were doing this for their child.

WATCH: Pauline and Jay Ybasco of Pasig are here in Makati together with their 2 yo Belle. They believe Robredo’s promise of “gobyernong tapat” and her strength as a mother will help secure the future of their daughter. #PHVote pic.twitter.com/CrNFFkSTnR — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) May 7, 2022

A rescue team and organizers estimated the crowd at around 450,000 as of 6:30 pm. – With reports from Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com