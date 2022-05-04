Leni-Kiko Takder Kordi rally in Baguio shatters Solid North

BIG THREE. Students from the three biggest private universities in Baguio march and join Takder Kordi with their top officials endorsing the candidacy of Vice President Robredo and Senator Pangilinan.

For the first time in the history of Baguio, three universities come together and openly endorse a presidential and vice-presidential candidate

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Rains did not prevent the more than 30,000 spectators from hearing the endorsements of the three biggest universities in Baguio City and elders from the provinces of the Cordillera of Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis Pangilinan, challenging the Marcos-era notion of “Solid North.”

University of the Cordilleras’ board chair Ray Dean Salvosa, St. Louis University President Fr. Gilbert Sales, and University of Baguio former president Virgilio Bautista announced their support during the Takder Kordi (Stand Up Cordillera) People’s Rally at the Melvin Jones Football Field on Monday, May 2.

This is the first time in the history of Baguio that the three universities came together and openly endorsed a presidential and vice-presidential candidate.

Good vs evil

Sales touted the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem as “God-fearing, honest, and with genuine love for the country and for Filipinos.”

For Salvosa, “shedding their neutrality and openly coming out for Robredo and her team” is vital for this election.

According to him, the failure of the country’s education system has allowed disinformation peddled on social media to muddle the truth about the Marcoses and Martial Law. He said this paved the way for the dictator’s son, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., to top surveys in the run-up to the May 9 elections.

“This is a moral crisis, this is a battle for the soul of our nation,” Salvosa said.

Bautista described the coming elections as “the fight for our lives.” He shared that his generation endured 21 years of repression under the Marcos regime, most of which were under Martial Law.

Elders and community leaders from the different provinces of the Cordillera joined the three academic personalities in backing Robredo and Pangilinan.

Kalinga pangat (tribal leader) and Chico River Dams Struggle veteran Ama Banag Sinumlag of the Butbut Tribe led them.

He endorsed the tandem and senatorial bets Teddy Baguilat, Elmer Labog and Neri Colmenares, and the Makabayan party-list by performing an ullalim (traditional chant).

Sinumlag said the Cordillera indigenous peoples have no reason to support the son of the late dictator “who destroyed the peace in tribal communities.”

Never forget

Earlier in the program, Joanna Cariño, scion of Ibaloi chieftain Mateo Cariño, also shared the atrocities committed by the Marcos regime against the people of the Cordillera and their courageous resistance.

CORDILLERAN SUPPORT. More than 500 community leaders and people’s organizational representatives from Baguio and the six Cordillera provinces at the Regional People’s Cordillera Day expressed their support for the Leni-Kiko tandem. (Sherwin De Vera)

Her ancestor owned much of the land, comprising what is now Baguio, before the American colonization. Mateo is known for winning a legal case against the American colonial government over the right to his native lands.

She underscored the Chico Dam Projects, the logging concession for Cellophil Resources Corporation (CRC) in Abra, and the land-grabbing committed against the Ibaloi in Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet.

Reprisal against people’s resistance to the Chico Dams and CRC cost the lives of many Cordillerans, including Kalinga pangat and anti-dam activist Macliing Dulag. Government troops killed Dulag on April 24, 1980. Meanwhile, the government forced Ibaloi in Taloy Sur to give up their lands for the park and 99-feet bust of the dictator Marcos, constructed from 1978 to 1980.

Like Banag, Cariño said Cordillerans should never forget the atrocities committed by the Marcoses.

“Hindi natin hahayaan na manaig ang historical amnesia at historical revisionism. Si Marcos Jr. ay kasabwat ng kanyang diktador na ama at nakinabang sa pagpapatupad ng Martial Law…. Nakinabang siya at nakikinabang hanggang sa kalukuyan sa ninakaw na yaman ng kanyang pamilya na siyang ginagamit sa kanyang kampanya,” she said.

(We must not allow historical amnesia and historical revisionism to prevail. Marcos, Jr. is complicit with the crime of his dictator father and benefitted from Martial Law…. He profited and continues to benefit from the plunders of his family, which he now uses for his campaign.)

Cariño said they recognized Robredo and Pangilinan’s public service record, “lalo na sa mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan gaya naming mga katutubo (especially marginalized like us, indigenous peoples).” This is why they support the two in their bid to govern the country in the next six years.

Robredo also campaigned in Tabuk City in Kalinga and Abra provinces before heading to Baguio.

In Kalinga, she signed a mural painted on the walls of the Northern Star Office and paid a courtesy call on Mayor Darwin Estrañero in Tabuk City Hall. Meanwhile, the Abra Electric Cooperative and Abra for Leni-Kiko volunteers welcomed her in Abra. – Rappler.com

Sherwin De Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship