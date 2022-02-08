Robredo’s promise: A Bicolana president won’t neglect Bicol

FIGHT FOR MALACANANG. Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo kicks off her official campaign at the Angat Buhay Village in Lupi, Camarines Sur on February 8, 2022.

The Vice President tells her fellow Bicolanos that her presidential bid also presents an opportunity for their region

CAMARINES SUR, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo, the sole presidential candidate hailing from Bicol, said she would end the long years of “neglect” of her home region if she wins the presidency.

Speaking to thousands of supporters gathered under the heat of the blazing sun in Tigaon town on Tuesday, February 8, Robredo said Bicolanos have long been neglected by past administrations – which she vowed to undo if she wins the presidency.

“Kaya sa akin po, ang eleksyon na ‘to, pagkakataon din para sa ating mga Bicolano. Mahabang panahon, parang nakakalimutan ang Bicol region, ‘di ba? Parati natin ‘yang sinasabi: Bakit parang lagi kaming nakakalimutan?” said Robredo.

(That’s why for me, this elections is also a chance for us Bicolanos. We’ve been saying for a long time that it seems the Bicol region is being forgotten, right? We always say that: Why are we always forgotten?)

“‘Pag nagkataon pong binigyan tayo ng pagkakataong manilbihan, first time na magkakaroon ng presidenteng Bicolana. ‘Pag Bicolana ang presidente, imposible naman yatang makakalimutan ang Bicol,” added Robredo, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

(If I am given the chance to serve, this will be the first time for us to have a Bicolana president. If the president is a Bicolana, then it would be impossible for Bicol to be forgotten this time.)

The Vice President is a proud Bicolana, born in Naga City in the province of Camarines Sur, where she started her political career as a congresswoman in 2013.

Not surprisingly, Robredo won by a landslide in her home region the 2016 vice presidential race. Bicol is among the poorest regions in the Philippines.

If she wins in the May elections, Robredo would be the third woman president and the first from Bicol, which is known for its bloc voting history with more than 3.6 million registered voters as of 2019. That number represents 5.9% of the total voting population in the Philippines.

Robredo earlier vowed to build highways and railroads that would connect her home region to urban areas to spur rural development.

In Tigaon, she made a pitch for her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, who was supposed to seek reelection but agreed to be Robredo’s vice presidential bet when her unity talks with other presidential candidates failed.

Robredo said her promise to run a clean and honest government would not be possible without her Liberal Party ally by her side.

“Tutulungan ‘nyo po si Senator Kiko Pangilinan bilang vice president. Napakahalagang desisyon po sa akin kung bakit siya ‘yung pinili ko. Wala naman sanang kabalak-balak tumakbo as vice president kahit na napaka-qualified. Pero si Senator Kiko, handing mag-sakripisyo para sa bayan,” Robredo said.

(Please help Senator Kiko Pangilinan in his bid for vice president. Choosing him [to be my vice president] was such an important decision. He didn’t have any plan to run for vice president even if he’s very qualified. But Senator Kiko sacrificed for the country.)

“’Pag si Senator Kiko po ‘yung aking vice president, siguradong may katuwang ako sa pagsulong ng isang matapat, matino, at mahusay na pamamahala,” she added.

(If Senator Kiko become my vice president, I will surely have a partner to push for honest, decent, and excellent governance.)

The Robredo-Pangilinan tandem is set to hold a grand proclamation rally at Plaza Quezon in Naga City on Tuesday night. – Rappler.com