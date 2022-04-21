Robredo seeks to repeat landslide wins in Negros Oriental, Siquijor

LENI IN NEGROS ORIENTAL. Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo waves to her thousands of supporters who filled the RUSI Ballfield where the Sidlak: Negros Oriental People’s Rally was held on April 20, 2022.

Robredo’s campaign stop in Siquijor, the third least populated province in the Philippines, marked the first visit of a presidential candidate during the campaign period

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – The Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan campaign capped off their sortie in Negros Oriental and Siquijor on Wednesday, April 20, with a grand people’s rally at the Rusi Ballfield in this city.

With just 17 days left in the campaign, Vice President Robredo sought to repeat her 2016 landslide win in the two Central Visayas provinces, as well as her come-from-behind victory against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, currently the frontrunner of the presidential race.

In the 2016 vice presidental race, Robredo won in Negros Oriental with more than 255,598 votes, while Marcos Jr. was a distant third at 66,506 votes, behind Alan Peter Cayetano. Siquijor had a similar outcome, with Robredo winning more 30,468 votes and Marcos finishing third with just 5,746 votes.

Negros Oriental was also among the three provinces included in the 2016 electoral protest of Marcos Jr. against Robredo, which was ultimately junked by the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, in a unanimous decision in February 2021.

“Meron pong akusasyon na nagkaroon daw ng dayaan dito sa inyo. Pero alam naman natin, ang mga taga-Negros Oriental hindi naman mandaraya (There are accusations that there was cheating here. But we know that the people of Negros Oriental are not cheaters),” Robredo said.

The tandem secured the endorsement of top provincial officials. Vice Governor Edward Mark Macias, 1st District Representative Jocelyn Sy-Limkaichong, and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo – all Liberal Party members – raised Robredo and Pangilinan’s hands.

Remollo, who is running for a third term, and his local slate “Lupad Dumaguete” also endorsed the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem at a separate miting de avance at the Pantawan People’s Park.

ENDORSEMENT. Local officials raise the hands of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan at the miting de avance of the slate of Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo at the Pantawan Rizal Boulevard on April 20, 2022.

“Mapalad kami dito sa Negros Oriental. Siguro napapanood ‘nyo ‘yung rallies namin sa ibang lugar. Hindi madalas na may mga nag-e-endorso sa aming mga local official (We are lucky here in Negros Oriental. Perhaps, you watch our rallies from other places. It is not often that there are local officials endorsing us),” Robredo said.

Robredo also visited Bayawan City in the province’s south, where she met with and was proclaimed by representatives from basic sectors such as women, youth, farmers, fisherfolk, and indigenous peoples.

Her campaign stop in Siquijor, the third least populated province in the Philippines, marked the first visit of a presidential candidate during the campaign period.

SIQUIJOR CAMPAIGN. Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the crowd at the SiquiRose People’s Rally at the Queen Gate Center in Larena, Siquijor, on April 20, 2022. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

At both stops, supporters greeted the presidential candidate, who turns 57 on April 23, in advance and gifted her with birthday cakes.

BIRTHDAY GIRL. Siquijodnons gifted Vice President Leni Robredo with a birthday cake at the ‘SiquiRose People’s Rally’ at the Queen Gate Center in Larena, Siqujor, on April 20, 2022, three days before her birthday. VP Leni Media Bureau

Reclamation issue

Dumagueteños opposed to the controversial 174-hectare Smart City reclamation project – whose main proponent is Mayor Remollo – took the Rusi Ballfield grand rally as an opportunity to remind Robredo of the issue.

Remollo and the City Council shelved the project in September 2021 after intense opposition from scientists, locals, and civil society, but advocates are concerned on whether the project will proceed if Remollo is reelected.

Prior to the rally, the #NoTo174Dumaguete coalition urged their supporters to make their presence felt at the Rusi Ballfield by bringing signs and banners. A banner which read “#ProtectDumagueteResources” was visible from the grand rally stage.

While Robredo has not been asked about the Dumaguete Smart City issue, she previously addressed the issue of reclamation during the February 4 KBP presidential forum.

“’Yung economic cost should never come at the cost of ‘yung environment at saka ‘yung mga social cost. Parating kino-consider ano bang epekto nito sa mga taong kumukontra. Ano ba’ng epekto nito sa environment (The economic cost should never come at the cost of the environmental and the social cost. We should always consider the effects to those who are opposed to it. What is its effect on the environment)?” Robredo said.

Robredo had also reiterated the need for mechanisms that will enable all experts’ and stakeholders’ voices to be heard – processes which critics say were not followed prior to the supposed signing of a memorandum of understanding with project developer EM Cuerpo Incorporated. – Rappler.com