Robredo sees huge voter preference drop in Calabarzon, Davao

BATANGAS RALLY. Thousands of supporters and volunteers gathered early at the Catalina Lakeshore Residences in Bauan, Batangas to join presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, at the Barako Para Kay Leni-Kiko on April 30.

Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes says that voter preferences can still change, adding that ongoing house-to-house campaigns can still be a game changer of the election results on May 9

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo saw a huge drop in voter preference in Calabarzon and Davao Region, a 19-percentage point drop from her March 2022 numbers, latest Pulse Asia survey results showed.

In a survey conducted by the pollster in April 2022, Robredo only scored 18% in Calabarzon from 37% in March while she got only 1% in Davao from 20% in the same period.

The nationwide survey, conducted from April 16 to 21, sampled 2,400 adult Filipinos aged 18 and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in the May 2022 elections.

Overall, Robredo’s voter preference was practically steady at a 23%, compared to 24% in March. Her closest rival late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. still lead the survey by a wide margin, having voting preference of 56%, keeping with his numbers from the March survey.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr.’s voter preference was up by 16 and 27 points in Calabarzon and Davao, respectively. However, he saw a huge drop by 16 points in Mimaropa.

Trailing behind Robredo was Senator Manny Pacquiao, who saw a voter preference of 7%, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso (4%), and Senator Panfilo Lacson (2%). Domagoso saw the largest drop in this latest survey round, falling to the fourth rank just behind Pacquiao, after his numbers dropped from 8% in February to 4% in March.

Ain’t over

In an interview with DZMM’s TeleRadyo, Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes said that voter preferences can still change. He said that ongoing house-to-house campaigns can still be a game changer of the election results on May 9.

“May tsansa na magbago pa rin kasi gaya ng sinabi ko mas maaga ang survey na ito kumpara sa mga nakaraang survey. Ito ay ginanap sa kalagitnaan ng Abril hanggang April 21, so kung ikukumpara mo ‘yung date kung kailan ginawa ang survey ay malayo sa mismong election day,” Holmes said.

(There’s still a chance that voter preference can still change because just like what I’ve said this survey was done earlier compared to other surveys done in the past. The survey was conducted in the middle of April until April 21, so if you’re going to compare timeline of this survey from the election day, it’s too far.)

On April 23, Robredo staged her biggest campaign rally so far, drawing 412,000 “kakampinks” in Pasay City. Over 50 of some of the biggest names in the Philippine entertainment industry, including popular comedian Vice Ganda appeared onstage and endorsed Robredo. (READ: Robredo’s marching orders to 412,000 in Pasay: Open your hearts, fight fake news)

Holmes also said that the elections now is so much different from past elections. This is the first time that the Philippines will hold elections in the middle of a pandemic.

“Mahirap rin ikumpara kasi iba iba ang konteksto ng bawat eleksiyon. Iba iba ang kaganapan ngayon kumpara noong 2004, 2010, at 2016,” he said.

(It’s really difficult to compare because each election has different context. What’s happening now is different from what had happened in 2004, 2010, and 2016.)

Flawed survey?

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 2, Romulo Virola, former secretary general of the National Statistical Coordination Board, pointed out some “flaws” in the Pulse Asia survey. He said that if rectified, this could result for a Robredo win.

He noted the following “flaws” in the Pulse Asia survey:

Underrepresentation of the 18-41 age group and overrepresentation of the 58 or over age group;

Underrepresentation of those who reached college;

Overrepresentation of those who did not reach college;

Underrepresentation of those who belong to the ABC socio-economic classes;

Overrepresentation of those belonging to the DE classes combined

