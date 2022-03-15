‘Battle-scarred’ Robredo on rivals’ attacks: ‘Nagsasayang sila ng oras’

LENI IN NORTH COTABATO. Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at the to the North Cotabato provincial capitol on March 15, 2022.

Presidential candidate VP Leni Robredo also says she takes pre-election surveys seriously but is so far unbothered by her numbers, believing they have yet to capture her momentum on the ground

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines – Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo brushed off the recent spate of attacks from her opponents, who have been targeting her in the wake of the mammoth rallies that had been organized for her across provinces.

In a chance interview on the sidelines of her mini rally in Kidapawan City, Cotabato, the lone female presidential candidate said her male rivals were just wasting their time if their goal was to stop her campaign from gaining ground.

“Battle-scarred na ko eh…. So kung sa akin, kung ang intent niya i-derail ‘yung efforts na ginagawa natin, nagsasayang sila ng oras,” Robredo said on Tuesday, March 15.

(I’m already battle-scarred…. So for me, if their intent is to derail our efforts, they’re just wasting their time.)

“Hindi nga nito na-derail ‘yung trabaho ko in the last six years, eh lalo pa ngayong kampanya, na nakikita ko kung paano ka-energized yung supporters? Ito talaga yung nagbibigay sa amin ng inspirasyon to keep on going,” she added.

(The attacks against me have not derailed my job the past six years, what more during the campaign, when I can see just how energized my supporters are? This is what gives us the inspiration to keep on going.)

KIDAPAWAN RALLY. Kidapawan and its neighboring towns show their energy at the people’s rally for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on March 15, 2022. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

Sine the campaign period started in February, Robredo’s “Kakampink” supporters and political allies have been organizing grand rallies that have been attended by tens of thousands of people from all walks of life.

Even her grand rally in Isabela province, a known bailiwick of the survey front-runner, late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was attended by 10,000 supporters.

As drone images of the pink-clad crowds went viral on social media, Robredo’s rivals like Marcos, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Senator Ping Lacson hit Robredo.

Marcos and Moreno claimed that Robredo was allegedly using the Catholic Church to campaign after more and more religious leaders – even bishops – have endorsed her for president. Moreno had also hit politicians who use the term “laylayan ng lipunan” to describe the poor, an obvious jab at Robredo who popularized the term to refer to all sectors on the margins of society.

A day after Robredo’s 70,000-strong grand rally in Bacolod City on March 11, the Marcos camp issued a press release about Robredo’s low net satisfaction rating in a Social Weather Stations survey done way back in September 2021.

Lacson has been relentlessly red-tagging the Robredo campaign and her supporters, after 47,000 of his province mates in Cavite trooped to Robredo’s grand rally in General Trias City.

The Kakampink crowd dwarfed the crowd that gathered for Lacson when he launched his campaign in Kawit, Cavite, a few weeks ago.

Robredo then told Lacson and Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin Remulla that to make these allegations against Caviteños is an “insult” to their province mates.

Robredo takes surveys seriously, but unbothered by numbers

Robredo is no stranger to being attacked by male politicians. No less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself had repeatedly belittled her capability to lead just because she is a woman.

The propaganda machines of Duterte and the Marcoses have also spent the past years saturating social media feeds with lies about Robredo and her family.

The intense disinformation efforts against Robredo are also one of the primary reasons why she continues to play catch-up in the 2022 presidential race. Marcos, with a 60% voter preference rating, still maintained the top spot in the February Pulse Asia survey. Robredo is a distant second at 15%, a one-percentage drop from January.

While her supporters have been quick to dismiss pre-election surveys, Robredo said she and her team take these seriously but they are unbothered by her numbers. This is because they believe that the surveys have yet to capture the frenzy of Robredo supporters on the ground.

If anything, Robredo said they use surveys to help identify which areas across the country she needs to exert more effort in campaigning.

“So too early ito para sabihin na ‘di na tayo makakahabol or talong-talo tayo. If at all, ang use sa amin ng surveys kung saan pa kailangan namin mag-exert pa ng effort. Pero hindi natin ito isinasantabi,” Robredo said.

(So it’s still too earliy to say that we would not be able to catch up or that we’re losing her. If at all, we use the surveys to determine where else we need to exert effort. But we are not setting these aside.)

“Tinitingnan natin siya seriously kasi ito naman, ‘yung surveys naman are really meant to guide us kung saan ‘yung mahihina tayo at medyo okay na tayo,” she added.

(We are looking at these seriously because surveys are really meant to guide us on where we are weak, where we are okay.)

Robredo’s mini rally in Kidapawan on Tuesday was still attended by hundreds of energetic supporters even if the city is in Soccsksargen, the bailiwick of another presidential contender, Senator Manny Pacquiao.

YOUTH. The crowd at the rally for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in Kidapawan is comprised mostly of young voters, many of them holding up handmade placards for her to read. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

She was joined onstage by Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista and Alamada Mayor Susing Sacdalan, who wore a pink shirt.

Robredo also paid a courtesy call on Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco and would go around Koronadal City in the afternoon.

The indefatigable Robredo will cap off her day Tuesday with a grand rally in General Santos City, Pacquiao’s home turf. Unlike their rivas, Pacquiao has not attacked Robredo.

Pacquiao had been the most willing to sit down with Robredo when she was aiming to unite all presidential candidates in 2021. Robredo had described Pacquiao to be “sincere.” But unity talks failed, prompting Robredo herself to seek the presidency. – Rappler.com