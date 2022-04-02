Leni supporters need to go all the way for Kiko, too – Cagayan de Oro mayor

'If they really want to help Vice President Leni Robredo, they should go all the way,' says Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno on Friday, April 1, expressed apprehensions about the Leni Robredo-Sara Duterte (RoSA) campaign, saying those who want the Vice President to be the next president should also campaign for her running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Moreno, the first local chief executive in Mindanao to declare his support for Robredo after she filed her certificate of candidacy in 2021, said a Robredo-Pangilinan win in the May elections would ensure “harmony and teamwork” in the next administration.

“With all the problems we have now, what we need is teamwork and harmony,” Moreno said.

He said this after Misamis Oriental 2nd District Representative Juliette Uy and Deputy Speaker and Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez separately declared their support for Robredo and Duterte, the running mate of presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Uy is the standard-bearer of the National Unity Party (NUP) while Rodriguez is the leader of the Centrist Democratic Party.

The two lawmakers don’t see eye to eye with Moreno when it comes to local politics. Uy and Moreno are rivals in the Misamis Oriental gubernatorial race, while the mayor and Rodriguez cut off their political ties in 2016 when the congressman challenged the local chief executive’s reelection bid.

Moreno said he welcomed the decision of different groups to support Robredo.

“I’m glad that they are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo. I’m glad that they see it the way I see it although I would have wished that they would also support the vice presidential candidate of Leni Robredo…. I have nothing against Mayor Sara but I would prefer that the president and vice president can work harmoniously, and there is teamwork between the two of them,” Moreno said during Rappler’s Voices from the Regions.

He added, “Of course, that’s their decision, and I respect their decision.”

While having a president and a vice president belonging to two opposing political groups is allowed under the present system, Moreno said he still preferred having the two top leaders of the country belonging to one group so that they can work smoothly.

“That is why if they really want to help VP Leni, they should go all the way,” he said.

Moreno also said Pangilinan’s experience and level of competence make him “the most qualified” among the vice-presidential candidates. – Rappler.com

Antonio Manaytay is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship