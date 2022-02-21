Robredo to increase monthly stipend for senior citizens to P1,000 if elected president

LISTENING LENI. Presidential candidate and VP Leni Robredo speaks to sectors forming the Boracay for Leni volunteer group on February 16, 2022.

Presidential candidate and VP Leni Robredo eyes to expand the monthly stipend program to cover all senior citizens, not just those living below the poverty line

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo vowed to double the monthly stipend granted to senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 if she wins the presidency in the 2022 elections.

In a statement on Monday, February 21, Robredo said that her government would also prioritize the expansion of the stipend program to cover all elderly Filipinos to better accommodate their daily basic needs.

She said that this amount would progressively increase through the years under her administration without the need to impose additional taxes to shoulder the costs.

In the current 2022 budget, P25 billion out of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s P202.5 billion funds are allotted for the monthly stipend of indigent senior citizens. Robredo plans to boost this to at least P50 billion by adjusting the budgets and allowances given to government officials.

To do this, Robredo plans to review the non-essential expenses on travel, seminars, vehicle acquisition, and representation allowances allocated for officials.

“We will encourage sacrifice on the part of everyone in the bureaucracy, starting with the Office of the President, to raise funds for important programs,” she said.

Robredo said government savings may be sourced from travel costs (P19.6 billion), trainings (P39.5 billion), supplies and materials (P167.7 billion), and professional and consulting services (P48,5 billion).

The lone female presidential candidate said she would prioritize giving financial assistance for more than five million elderly Filipinos rather than for the hiring of government consultants.

This isn’t the first time Robredo has proposed to reallocate funds in the national budget to finance the reforms she eyes to make if she gets to sit in Malacañang after the May polls.

Robredo is eyeing to implement an ambitious P500-billion pandemic response plan, with the initial source of funding to come from President Rodrigo Duterte’s multibillion-peso discretionary funds in the 2022 budget.

Since announcing her candidacy for president, Robredo has met with several sectors to discuss her policy agenda, including senior citizens. She has also signed commitments with the persons with disabilities, the LGBTQIA+ community, labor leaders, environmental groups, and the urban poor. – Sabrina Joyce Go/Rappler.com

Sabrina Joyce Go, a Rappler intern, is a fourth year international studies major from De La Salle University. This article was reviewed by a Rappler reporter and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s internship program here.