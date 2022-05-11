Former vice governor wins Samar Congress seat

Former Samar Vice Governor James “Jimboy” Tan was proclaimed Samar 1st District Representative on Wednesday, May 11, foiling the reelection bid of Edgar Mary Sarmiento.

Based on the poll results, Tan of the Nacionalista Party secured 132,436 (58.86%) votes over Sarmiento’s 92,561 (41.41%). In the 2022 elections, the province has 597,290 registered voters.

This is not the first time that Tan sought to be representative of the 1st district, a known political hotspot due to a number of election-related violence in Calbayog City in the past polls. In 2019, the former governor lost to Sarmiento by a difference of 11,411 votes.

Following his failed bid, Sarmiento said in a Facebook post that he looks forward to “living a quiet life as a grandfather, father and returning to private life.”

Tan, who belongs to a political family that has been in power for over a decade, had been vice governor for six years until 2019. His late mother Milagrosa, who served as Samar 2nd District Representative and provincial governor, was convicted of graft in 2019.

In the May 9 polls, Tan’s older sister, incumbent 2nd district representative Sharee Ann, won as governor with 286,002 votes against Santa Margarita Mayor Gemma Zosa’s 168,367.

She will be switching posts with their sibling Reynolds Michael, the outgoing governor who won the congressional seat with 161,825 votes against 2nd District Board Member Alvin Abejuela’s 82,590. – Rappler.com

Brynch Bonachita is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.