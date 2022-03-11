Dutertes’ alma mater: San Beda community endorses Leni-Kiko tandem

MANILA, Philippines – Educators and personnel from President Rodrigo Duterte’s alma mater, San Beda University, expressed support for opposition leader and presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.
The statement was signed by 300 faculty members and staff from the San Beda branches in Mendiola, Alabang, and Taytay.
The San Beda educators and staff highlighted that while they endorsed Duterte’s presidency in 2016, they now choose the opposition leader. The educators also noted their choice of Pangilinan over Sara Duterte, their own alumna.
“In 2016, the university endorsed Duterte’s presidential bid, but this time hundreds of San Beda’s past and present faculty members, non-teaching and service personnel endorsed the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem,” they said. “They opted for Pangilinan over his rival for the vice presidency, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, also a graduate of San Beda.”
The San Beda educators and staff explained that they are backing Robredo and Pangilinan after discerning the candidates’ platforms and track records.
“Their standing records of good governance and exemplary public service moved us to support leaders who have a strong sense of transformative and ethical leadership, accountability, transparency and integrity, which we need in these trying times.”
In December 2021, the San Beda University was lit up in pink to show support for Robredo. Rev. Fr. Aelred Nilo, the university’s vice president for administration said the San Beda is “one in support of VP Leni’s presidential bid.”
Duterte finished his law degree from San Beda University in 1972. Sara Duterte also studied law in the same university but graduated in San Sebastian College-Recoletos.
At the height of Chinese threats in the West Philippine Sea last year, Duterte belittled the 2016 Hague ruling, which invalidated China’s claims in Philippine waters. In response, San Beda alumni urged Duterte to retract his statement.
San Beda community is the latest educational institution that expressed support for the vice president. Educators from the Ateneo Professional Schools and La Sallian schools recently threw their support for the opposition leader. – Rappler.com