At campaign kickoff, Sara Duterte calls on supporters to ‘protect’ Marcos Jr.

LAUNCH. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks at their proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8, 2022.

The Davao mayor repeats the message of unity as she pitches herself and her running mate as candidates with 'wisdom and experience'

MANILA, Philippines – There was no mention of concrete plans should they win, but in pitching for themselves as president and vice president, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte boasted of their “wisdom and experience” and touched on the current administration, which their campaign is intrinsically linked to.

Duterte, vice-presidential candidate and the other half of the formidable Uniteam tandem, made a pitch mostly for her chosen presidential bet, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator.

“Naniniwala ako sa kakayahan niya na mamuno bilang pangulo (I believe in his capability to lead as president),” said Duterte, the eldest daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, in a campaign speech at their proclamation rally on Tuesday, February 8, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“[It’s] the kind of experience we need not only to sustain the growth and development spurred by the current administration but also to bring a more prosperous future,” added the Davao mayor.

It’s a pitch the younger Duterte has made before, especially after her father blasted Marcos Jr. for being a “weak leader.”

In their proclamation rally, Sara Duterte doubled down on her defense of Marcos Jr., telling a crowd of over 25,000 that they “must protect ‘president Bongbong Marcos.’” Marcos Jr. faces several disqualification cases before the Commission on Elections.

Sara Duterte, Davao mayor for nine years, six of which were consecutive, was once seen as the front-runner for the presidential elections in 2022. Despite clamor from her father, political allies, and supporters, she initially filed her candidacy for reelection as Davao mayor. Just before the deadline for substitution via withdrawal lapsed, Sara Duterte withdrew her mayoral candidacy, joined Lakas-CMD, and filed her bid for the vice presidency.

Her decision to vie for the vice presidency instead left President Duterte miffed for a while, although his party, PDP-Laban, has since adopted Sara Duterte as vice president.

Unity, show of force

The Marcos-Duterte campaign’s core message of unity is one that’s backed up by the sheer number of political big wigs and clans behind it. At the proclamation rally, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino head former senator Jinggoy Estrada, son of pardoned plunderer former president Erap Estrada, pointed out that on stage were three children of presidents.

Once the Marcos-Duterte tandem wins, said Estrada, there would be no red or green or blue, referring to their campaign colors. There would no longer be pink or yellow, he added, referring to the colors of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and the once-ruling Liberal Party.

Unity was also what Sara Duterte harped on, even as she highlighted the struggles of the Philippines under the COVID-19 pandemic. “We can do better. Government can do better. We shall stand tall, united, and resilient,” she said.

“We shall move forward. We shall live with [COVID-19] and we will bounce back like never before,” said the Davao chief executive.

Duterte, as vice president, is not expected to roll out her own platform – that would be her standard-bearer, the presidential candidate’s role. Duterte, did however, pitch three things that she said, needs to be addressed the most: jobs and livelihood, good education, and peace and order.

“Mas madaling magkaisa kung lahat tayo ay pantay-pantay ang paningin sa isa’t isa (It’s easier to unite when everyone looks at each other as equals),” said Duterte.

Uniteam is an alliance of big parties backed by the biggest names in politics. Aside from Marcos, Duterte, and Estrada, there’s Lakas-CMD president Deputy Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is also a cousin of Marcos, and former president and Lakas-CMD president emeritus Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who attended the proclamation rally. – Rappler.com