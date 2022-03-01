Sara Duterte: It doesn’t matter where I stand on Ukraine now

VP RACE. Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte answers questions from the media after attending a vice mayors' league event on March 1, 2022 at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. Photo by Lian Buan/Rappler

Her position on neutrality contradicted by the position her father's government took, Sara Duterte said she is duty-bound to follow the national government

MANILA, Philippines – It doesn’t matter where I stand now.

That’s what vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte said Tuesday, March 1, when asked about her neutral position on the Ukraine invasion, a position contradicted by his father’s government when the Philippines voted for a United Nations resolution condemning the war.

“I am not a president or a vice president so it doesn’t really matter kung ano yung stand ko sa ngayon because I am not a part of the national government. Tapos yung yesterday was a hypothetical one so the answer was a hypothetical answer din,” said Duterte.

Play Video

“I am not a president or a vice president so it doesn’t really matter what my stand is now because I am not a part of the national government. Yesterday was a hypothetical question, so the answer was also hypothetical.)

At a press conference Monday, February 28, in Davao City, Duterte said “the Philippine interest should always come first. That is the only time we take sides — if our interest is at risk.”

“But if the Philippine interest is not involved, we should always be neutral,” said Duterte, a mayor of Davao City.

But later that night, the Philippine government headed by her father President Rodrigo Duterte voted to support a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that condemned Russia’s actions against its neighboring country.

Is she supportive at least of the current stand of the national government?

“As a local chief executive, and as a local government official, we follow the direction, all of us will follow what the direction of the national government is,” said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.

Countries all over the globe call on Russia to withdraw its troops and ensure safe passage for humanitarian assistance. Russia earlier vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have allowed action by the panel responsible for maintaining peace. – Rappler.com