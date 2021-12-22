Sara soars past Sotto in December 2021 Pulse Asia survey

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte flew past Senate President Vicente Sotto III in the latest Pulse Asia survey on preferred vice presidential aspirants two months ahead of the official campaign period for the 2022 elections.

In the survey conducted from December 6 to 11, the presidential daughter led the pack, earning the preference of 45% of respondents, with Sotto trailing her at 31%.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, the running mate of opposition candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, ran far behind at 12%.

Before the December poll, Sotto was the leading vice presidential aspirant. In Pulse Asia’s September poll, Sotto landed above President Rodrigo Duterte with double-digit rating, back when the older Duterte was floating the idea that he would run for the position.

At the time, Sara was not included in the Pulse survey because she said she had no interest in seeking a national post.

Image from Pulse Asia

With Duterte in the lead, her tandem with Bongbong Marcos, based on surveys, has become the team to beat in 2022. (READ: Marcos outstrips rivals, Robredo clear second placer in Pulse Asia survey)

Sara lept past Sotto in the Pulse Survey after months of teasing a run for a national post, which culminated in a last-minute substitution seeking the vice presidency.

Pulse Asia reported error margins of ± 2% for national percentages and ± 4% for subnational percentages. A total of 2,400 adult Filipinos participated in the survey.

Sara’s boosters: Metro Manila and Mindanao

Image from Pulse Asia

Duterte’s dominance was boosted mainly by her substantial leads in Metro Manila and Mindanao, where she was preferred by 45% and 82% of respondents, respectively.

Sotto, whose family traces its roots to Cebu, held a statistical tie with Duterte in the Visayas, holding 39% against Duterte’s 38%. Sotto obtained a decisive lead in the rest of Luzon, excluding Metro Manila, with 36% versus Duterte’s 29%.

Sara won in all economic classes, from the wealthiest of ABC (47%), to the poor of D (44%), to the poorest of the poor of E (48%). Sotto only garnered 26%, 30%, and 40% in the same class sets.

If the voters’ first choice for vice president withdrew or got disqualified, Sotto would emerge as the top choice for the position, with 32% saying he was their second choice. Pangilinan followed with 16% saying he was their second candidate. Sara was the second choice of 13%.

Even when the campaign period has not begun, the vice presidential aspirants have traveled to different provinces for “dialogues,” “events,” and “engagements” that seek to establish their presence and create name recall ahead of the May 2022 vote. – Rappler.com