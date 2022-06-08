Sara Duterte spent P216 million for VP campaign

Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco proclaims Sara Duterte-Carpio as Vice President-elect during a ceremony at the House of Representatives on May 25, 2022. Rappler

Based on her statement of contributions and expenditures, vice president-elect Sara Duterte tapped all the contributions she received

MANILA, Philippines – Vice president-elect Sara Duterte spent P216.19 million to mount her bid for the Philippines’ second top post.

Her Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), filed on Tuesday, June 7, indicated that she tapped all the contributions she received, also totaling P216.19 million.

All of her expenditures were incurred using in-kind contributions, and none were paid out of cash contributions. Like president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte put P0.00 opposite the line “expenditures paid out of personal resources/funds,” indicating that she did not shell out any personal funds for her campaign.

Her total expenditures were below the P674-million cap for vice presidential aspirants. Duterte garnered 32.2 million votes in the 2022 elections, the highest of any candidate in Philippine history.

The daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte defeated eight opponents for the vice presidency, including Senator Francis Pangilinan and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who both individually received less than half of her total votes.

June 8 is the deadline of filing of SOCE. Republic Act No. 7166 states, “No person elected to any public office shall enter upon the duties of his office until he has filed the statement of contributions and expenditures herein required.” – Rappler.com