From Davao to Bulacan: Sara Duterte steps into the national scene

The Davao mayor steps into national politics as her father ends his term in four months

MANILA, Philippines – A week after launching a caravan that’s spanned different cities and towns in Mindanao, Visayas, and Luzon, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte heads to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, to officially launch a national campaign alongside Bongbong Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator.

Duterte, the eldest daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, is seen as a continuity candidate – even if she’s only gunning for the second-highest post in the land. Marcos Jr., is running for president under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) while Duterte is a candidate of Lakas-CMD, which she also co-chairs.

Marcos Jr. and Duterte are a formidable tandem – the team to beat, even. Both candidates lead in the latest poll released by Pulse Asia in December 2021. Before Marcos Jr.’s surge in poll numbers, it was Sara Duterte who led early presidential preference surveys.

They’re backed by UniTeam, an alliance that consolidates the biggest clans in Philippines politics.

Let’s start with Lakas-CMD. It counts former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as its president emeritus, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez as president, and Senator Bong Revilla as co-chairman. Romualdez, who is also Marcos Jr.’s cousin, is one of Sara Duterte’s campaign managers and has accompanied the Davao City mayor in sorties and events prior to the campaign period. It was Revilla who administered Duterte’s oath as Lakas-CMD member, on the sidelines of the wedding of his daughter.

Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino is headed by former senator Jinggoy Estrada, son of former president and pardoned plunder convict Erap Estrada. It was Arroyo who pardoned the older Estrada a month after his conviction.

PFP, while being a relatively new party, is headed by Marcos and is his vehicle for 2022. Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), as a regional party, is the odd one out – it was founded by Sara Duterte herself in 2018 ahead of the 2019 mid-term polls.

Still, it figures heavily in the UniTeam campaign, with the party taking the lead in all things concerning the Davao City mayor. HNP president Davao Occidental Governor Claude P. Bautista is also Duterte’s campaign manager.

Sara Duterte in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

The younger Duterte has a lot going for her – a double-digit lead over her closest rival, Senator Tito Sotto and the Duterte name. According to Ronald Holmes, Pulse Asia president, of those who approve of and trust President Duterte, more than half “expressed a preference for Sara as vice president.” President Duterte had an approval rating of 72, based on Pulse Asia’s December 2021 survey.

She’s also backed by PDP-Laban, the party her father chairs. PDP-Laban has not chosen a presidential candidate as of posting.

And while Sara Duterte has, repeatedly, affirmed her commitment to the “UniTeam,” she’s also had more unconventional moves as a member of a tandem.

In late December, ahead of the UniTeam alliance announcing its Senate slate, Duterte announced the senatorial candidates whom she’d be supporting – the list included her father, who would, hours later, withdraw his candidacy. Even after the UniTeam slate was announced, Duterte endorsed three more candidates – two of them closely associated with her father – as Senate bets. She’s made it clear that she supports their candidacies as their “friend.”

Following their campaign kick-off in Bulacan, Duterte will stay one more day in Metro Manila before heading to Cabanatuan and Nueva Ecija for the rest of her country-wide caravan tour. – Rappler.com