Singsons continue to dominate Ilocos Sur politics

Ryan Luis Singson with his father Luis 'Chavit' Singson in 2013. Photo courtesy of Ryan Luis Singson's official facebook page

The Singsons will occupy 15 posts in the provincial, city, and municipal governments in Ilocos Sur after swiftly dominating the 2022 elections.

Incumbents Governor Ryan Singson and Vice Governor Jeremias Singson will switch seats after their June inauguration. Both ran unopposed.

Ryan is the son and Jerry is the younger brother of Ilocos Sur political icon and Narvacan Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Another son of Chavit, Ronald, won as 1st District representative against reelectionist Deogracias Savellano, the father-in-law of Ryan. Another Singson represents the 2nd District of the province, Kristine Meehan, daughter of former congressman Eric Singson. She ran unopposed for reelection.

Meanwhile, Eric will succeed his son, Ericson, as mayor of Candon City. Ericson topped the race for the provincial board. His niece, Kristelle Singson, was without an opponent and is set to serve her second term as vice mayor. Eric’s brother, Alfonso, was also reelected to the city council and will be joined by their nephew and third-time board member, Jaime.

In the provincial capital Vigan, the leadership change remains within the family. Probinsyano Ako Party-list Representative and businessman Bonito Singson defeated his niece and six-term Vigan Mayor Eva Medina for the mayoral seat.

Bonito’s running mate and Chavit’s son, Randolf, won as vice mayor. He will work in the city council with his cousin Evaristo III, son of Jeremias and daughter of Eva, incumbent Councilor Janina Medina-Fariñas, who received a fresh mandate.

Chavit’s sister, Germelina Goulart, is the incumbent mayor of Coayan and won her fifth term. Her son, Paolo Ancheta, who served as town mayor from 2016 to 2019, prevailed as vice mayor.

Chavit opted not to run for reelection and poured his time and resources into helping the UniTeam campaign for the Marcos-Duterte tandem. – Rappler.com

Sherwin de Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.