Skeletal Comelec left to resolve appeals in Marcos cases

The Comelec reshuffles its four remaining members as they await new appointees by President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – A skeletal Commission on Elections (Comelec), with only four members, is tasked for now to resolve appeals to reconsider their rulings in favor of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The poll body has not cleared its desks of anti-Marcos cases, 122 days since it first received a legal challenge against the ousted dictator’s son.

While the Comelec 1st Division has junked three consolidated petitions against Marcos, and the 2nd Division has dismissed two others, one other case remains with the 2nd Division. All cases decided at the division level can still be appealed before the Comelec en banc, or the commission sitting as a whole – which is supposed to be composed of seven members, but now only has four.

As of Friday, February 11, four cases are still unresolved, namely:

Lihaylihay vs Marcos – junked by the Comelec 2nd Division, subject to en banc review

Buenafe et al vs Marcos – junked by the 2nd Division, subject to en banc review

Ilagan et al vs Marcos, Akbayan et al vs Marcos, Mangelen vs Marcos (consolidated) – junked by the 1st Division, but petitioners plan to appeal before the en banc

Salandanan et al vs Marcos – pending with the 2nd Division

As of writing, President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to fill the vacant seats left by three officials who retired in early February.

This means that in order to reach a quorum for the purpose of transacting business, all four remaining members must be in attendance during en banc proceedings, with acting chair Socorro Inting presiding over the poll body.

Inting, originally from the 2nd Division, will also sit as presiding commissioner of the 1st Division, with Commissioner Aimee Ferolino as member.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, originally from the 1st Division, will preside over the 2nd Division, joining Commissioner Rey Bulay.

Inting and Casquejo swapped posts because according to the Comelec’s amended 1993 Rules of Procedures, the most ranking and second most ranking commissioners shall preside over the 1st and 2nd Division.

JUST IN: Comelec Commissioner Socorro Inting moves to First Division; Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo transfers to Second Division. They are now each division's presiding commissioners. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/ImhFN0402F — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) February 10, 2022

As presiding commissioners, Inting and Casquejo are in charge of signing resolutions, orders, or rulings in cases assigned to their divisions.

The Salandanan petition against Marcos Jr., filed by an Ilocano group whose lawyer is former Comelec chairman Christian Monsod, will remain in Inting and Bulay’s hands despite the reshuffling, as it was raffled before February 9.

Various groups have called on the Comelec to speed up the resolution of the anti-Marcos cases to minimize doubts on the credibility of the ever-important institution.

They have also urged Duterte to appoint qualified individuals for the vacancies to protect the integrity of the elections.

All four remaining commissioners are Duterte’s appointees – three from his hometown Davao City, and the other one his frat brother from Muntinlupa.

“The members of the Comelec must be able to assert their autonomy and demonstrate that no political force or favor will be allowed to intervene in any manner in the performance of their mandates,” pro-democracy coalition Participate had said. – Rappler.com