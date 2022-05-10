Solid North delivers for Marcos, Duterte

FRONTRUNNER. Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks in front of a crowd in Mandaluyong City on February 13, 2022.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s huge lead in eight out of the nine provinces under Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions further solidifies the Solid North narrative promoted by his supporters

MANILA, Philippines – The dictator’s son and presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. leads in all but one province in the so-called Solid North, a long-running stronghold of the Marcos family stemming from the Martial Law years.

Solid North is composed of the nine provinces under Ilocos Region (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, and La Union) and Cagayan Valley (Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino).

Partial and unofficial results as of Tuesday, May 10, at 11:30 am show Marcos leading by a huge margin in eight out of nine provinces, with only Batanes going for Vice President Leni Robredo.

The breakdown of the provincial votes from Solid North for Marcos and Robredo so far are as follows:

Robredo is only leading in Batanes, with 5,195 votes as of Tuesday. This mirrors her vice presidential win in the northernmost province in the Philippines in 2016, where she garnered a total of 4,566 votes against Marcos' 1,079. The difference now is the small margin between the two.

Marcos' win further solidifies the Solid North narrative promoted by his family and supporters. But the 2022 campaign period shows cracks in their stronghold based on large crowds gathered by Robredo during her sorties in northern provinces, as well as active volunteer groups in the areas.

Marcos' running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is also poised to win in the vice presidential race in the Solid North provinces – leading with a huge margin in all nine provinces.

The breakdown of the provincial votes from the Solid North for Duterte and Senators Tito Sotto and Francis Pangilinan so far are as follows:

