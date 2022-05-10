Suarez set to lose Quezon gubernatorial seat

Veteran politician and former minority leader Danilo Suarez looks poised to lose his gubernatorial re-election bid to Helen Tan, a medical doctor and incumbent representative of the 4th district.

Based on partial and unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of 8PM Tuesday, Tan received an overwhelming 789,982 votes while Suarez received 320,155 votes. Quezon has a voting population of 1,424,023.

Tan served as representative of the 4th district of Quezon for three terms and is chairperson of the Committee on Health of the 18th Congress. She will be replaced by her son, attorney Mike Tan who won with 166,591 votes.

Tan posted a message on her Facebook page:

Suarez’s wife, Aleta, also lost her re-election bid in Quezon’s third congressional district, but his son, David, whom he succeeded as Governor, won the congressional race in the second district, beating former Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala. – Rappler.com