Sumilao farmers join ‘house-to-house’ campaign for Leni-Kiko in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Despite running on just two hours of sleep, the Sumilao farmers gamely conducted house-to-house campaigns for the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan ticket in two barangays in Dumaguete City on Wednesday, April 6.

The group stopped by Barangays Poblacion 8 and Calindagan, a seaside community, to personally meet voters from basic sectors.

The contingent, composed of ten farmers from Sumilao and seven representatives from different organizations of peasant group Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka (Pakisama), arrived at around 4 AM after riding the ferry from Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Farmers gave out leaflets and stickers to residents while explaining how Robredo, an alternative lawyer, helped them recover their ancestral land. For the group, among the aims of their 40-day march from Sumilao to Manila is to introduce Robredo as a pro-poor candidate who has consistently worked for society’s most marginalized sectors.

“Bakit ako nandito? Nandito po ako, sumama po ako bilang paralegal sapagkat ang sabi nila, nakikita ko sa social media, si Leni raw ay maka-mayaman kasi ang nag-kakampanya sa kanya ay mga mayayaman, makikintab ang mga kotse, at pagkatapos ay malalaki ‘yung mga rally sa Maynila. Gusto ko pong patunayan na hindi siya ganoon. Siya po ay kasama-sama namin, abogado pa lang siya, hindi pa siya kongresista, at hindi pa rin siya bise presidente,” said Rene Cerilla, a farmer-paralegal from Quezon who joined the group.

(Why am I here? I joined because they said, and I see this on social media, that Leni is for the rich because those who campaign for her are the rich, those with shiny cars, and with large rallies in Manila. I want to prove that she is not like that. She was with us when she was still a lawyer, not yet a congresswoman, not yet vice president.)

Cerilla said that Robredo, who was then working with alternative law group Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panlegal (SALIGAN), taught him the necessary laws and legal processes that would help him and his fellow farmers defend their land.

Residents were receptive to the Sumilao farmers’ campaign, despite the occasional hecklers, which the group says is common occurrence in previous stops.



Some residents of Barangay Calindagan noted that this was the first time that volunteers from a presidential campaign visited their community for the 2022 elections.

Nancy Estolloso, chair of the Dumaguete City People’s Development Council and who also works with the local Robredo People’s Council (RPC), said that it is important for the sectors to meet.

“Very important kaayo nga ang mga sektor mao ang mangampanya para ni VP Leni tungod kay ang kaning mga sektor, especially ning Sumilao, mao ni ang resibo ni VP Leni nga nitabang gyud siya sa mga katawhan,” she said.

(It is very important for the [basic] sectors to campaign for VP Leni because these sectors, especially the Sumilao [farmers], are proof that she really helped the people)

As the campaign enters its final month, Estolloso said that the local RPC will focus on strengthening house-to-house campaigning that would introduce Robredo as “candidate of the people.”

“Kinahanglan ipaduol nato si VP Leni nga anha sa katawhan. Mao nang very important nga ang last days, house-to-house gyud mi. Kanang grand rally, kanang kuwan ra na siya, pasalamat ra na siya sa iyang mga supporters, it’s like that, pakisalamat, pakighimamat. But ang core gud sa atong campaign, is we reach out to people, especially those in the communities,” Estolloso said.

(We need to bring VP Leni closer to the people. That’s why in the last days, we will really go house-to-house. The grand rally is just a way to thank and meet her supporters. But the core of our campaign is that we reach out to people, especially those in the communities.)

After a quick lunch, the Sumilao farmers left for San Carlos City, Negros Occidental where they will stay for the night. They are scheduled to proceed to Bacolod City on Thursday, April 7.

As their truck was leaving, one of the farmers shouted, “Kami po ay ‘di susuko, tuloy ang laban!” (We won’t give up, the fight continues!) – Rappler.com