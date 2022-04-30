Surigao del Sur lawmakers, mayors back Robredo and Duterte

ROSA ENDORSEMENT. Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel and CWS Representative Romeo Momo, along with the majority of the municipal mayors of Surigao del Sur, declare their support for Leni Robredo and Sara Duterte during the consultative assembly of Hugpong Surigao in Mabua, Tandag City on April 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – With just over a week before election day, Surigao del Sur lawmakers and mayors declared their support for presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte.

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel and CWS Representative Romeo Momo, who hails from the province, along with a majority of Surigao del Sur municipal mayors, declared their support for Robredo and Duterte – also called by their supporters as “RoSa” – during the consultative assembly of Hugpong Surigao in Tandag City on Friday, April 29.

According to their press statement, Bislig City Mayor Florencio Garay, who is seeking reelection, and former congressman Philip Pichay, who is eyeing a comeback as Cantilan mayor, led 17 mayoral candidates in Surigao del Sur in backing the RoSa campaign.

The statement also said that “the mayors have pledged to spearhead the final stage house-to-house campaign for the RoSa tandem in their respective municipalities.”

They also committed to provide support to the grand rally of Robredo in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, on May 5.

The press statement was accompanied by a short video showing the politicians declaring their support for Robredo and Duterte.

WATCH: Surigao del Sur D2 Rep Johnny Pimentel, CWS Rep Romeo Momo along with the majority of the incumbent mayors of Surigao Del Sur are endorsing VP Leni Robredo for president & Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for VP. #PHVote @rapplerdotcom 🎥 Pimentel’s office pic.twitter.com/rdLGrsFaPW — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) April 30, 2022

Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel was not at the assembly but had earlier expressed her support for the RoSa tandem.

Agusan del Sur 2nd District Representative Eddie Bong Plaza joined the assembly to show his solidarity with the Hugpong Surigao announcement. A week earlier, Agusan del Sur 1st District Representative Alfel Bascug and Agusan del Sur Governor Santi Canti joined their 14 mayoralty candidates in declaring support for Robredo and Duterte.

Amid the RoSa pairing pushed by some politicians and groups, Robredo and Duterte have repeatedly appealed to their supporters to vote for their respective partners – vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan and presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., respectively.

Supporters of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem have rejected RoSa, citing the gap in principles of Robredo and Duterte, among other concerns. – Rappler.com