In Tarlac, Robredo says don’t let the youth forget the lessons of history

Vice President Leni Robredo spoke on the important lessons of the Immaculate Conception, citing 'total surrender to the will of God' and how traditions can allow younger generations to appreciate history

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo visited Tarlac on Wednesday night, December 8, stressing to her supporters the importance of passing on to younger generations traditions and values to ensure that historical lessons are not forgotten.

“Traditions strengthen our unity, because they ensure that lessons are not forgotten,” the Vice President said in Filipino.

Supporters of Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, wrote short wishes for the opposition candidates during the “Dasal para sa Bayan” ecumenical prayer rally in Concepcion town on Wednesday night.

“Kasabay ng aming pagsasama-sama at pagdarasal, kami rin ay nangangarap at humuhiling para sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” said Shandi Soliman, representative of the Leni Robredo for President 2022 Tarlac chapter. (As we gather united in prayer, we also offer our wishes for the country’s future.)

The wishes written on small pieces of pink paper were collected in a box given later to Robredo, Soliman said.

Participants lit candles at the town’s plazuela and offered prayers for guidance and wisdom for voters in 2022 national and local elections.

Robredo’s visit coincided with the feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. She attended the concelebrated mass for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception at the Santuario de la Inmaculada Concepcion on Wednesday.

In a short message after the mass, Robredo spoke on the important lessons of the Immaculate Conception, citing “total surrender to the Will of God” based on faith and striving every day to be in a state of grace.

VICE President Leni Robredo speaks after the Concelebrated Mass for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception at the Santuario de la Inmaculada Concepcion on December 8, 2021. Photos by OVP

Law school dean Chel Diokno, who is on Robredo’s senatorial slate, former senator Bam Aquino, Concepcion Mayor Andy Lacson, and other officials and members of volunteer groups also attended the mass presided by Tarlac Diocese Bishop Enrique Macaraeg.

Robredo, Pangilinan, and Diokno also joined the blessing of the local campaign headquarters.

The Vice President expressed confidence that the passion of volunteers could help overcome the challenges of opponents’ money and political machineries.

“Kapag nakikita ko po araw-araw ang mga ginagawa ninyo na mga volunteers, sino ba naman makakatalo ng ganitong klaseng energy, passion?” Robredo said. (When I see every day what you volunteers are doing, who can defeat this kind of energy, passion?)

“Diyan po kami humuhugot ng lakas,” she added. (That’s where we draw our strength.) – Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.