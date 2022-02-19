Teddy Baguilat is 12th member of Leody de Guzman’s Senate slate

The former Ifugao congressman Baguilat is also running under the ticket of Vice President Robredo, and was also endorsed by 1Sambayan

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ifugao congressman Teddy Baguilat completed the Senate slate of Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) bet Leody de Guzman after he was named as the 12th candidate under the labor leader’s ticket.

In a Facebook post, De Guzman’s campaign team announced Baguilat’s inclusion in the slate. They said the presidential candidate, their party, and Baguilat all agreed on pro-environment platforms, among others.

“Nagkasundo sila Ka Leody, Partido Lakas ng Masa, at senatorial bet Teddy Baguilat sa kanilang tindig at plataporma para sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan, batayang serbisyo para sa indigenous communities, pagtataguyod sa karapatang pantao, at demokratikong paggu-gobyerno,” the post read.

(Ka Leody, the Partido Lakas ng Masa, and senatorial bet Teddy Baguilat are in agreement on their stand and platforms on environmental protection, basic services for the indigenous communities, promoting human rights, and democratic governance.)

Baguilat, a Liberal Party member, is also part of the senatorial slate of Vice President Leni Robredo. He was also endorsed by opposition coalition 1Sambayan.

Aside from being a lawmaker, Baguilat served as mayor of Kiangan town in Ifugao, and served as governor of the province for two terms – 2001 to 2004 and 2007 to 2010.

De Guzman’s other senatorial candidates are the following:

From the PLM:

Luke Espiritu, labor leader

Roy Cabonegro, environmentalist

David D’angelo, environmentalist

Guest candidates:

Chel Diokno, human rights lawyer

Risa Hontiveros, reelectionist senator and women’s rights advocate

Neri Colmenares, human rights lawyer and former Bayan Muna representative

Elmer “Bong” Labog, trade unionist

Sonny Matula, labor lawyer

Leila de Lima, reelectionist senator and former human rights commissioner

Samira Gutoc, Mindanao civic leader

Agnes Bailen, lawyer, educator

The labor leader earlier said that his guest candidates – many of them running under the slate of other presidential bets – have no obligation to help his campaign. – Rappler.com