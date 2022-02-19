Teddy Baguilat is 12th member of Leody de Guzman’s Senate slate

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ifugao congressman Teddy Baguilat completed the Senate slate of Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) bet Leody de Guzman after he was named as the 12th candidate under the labor leader’s ticket.
In a Facebook post, De Guzman’s campaign team announced Baguilat’s inclusion in the slate. They said the presidential candidate, their party, and Baguilat all agreed on pro-environment platforms, among others.
“Nagkasundo sila Ka Leody, Partido Lakas ng Masa, at senatorial bet Teddy Baguilat sa kanilang tindig at plataporma para sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan, batayang serbisyo para sa indigenous communities, pagtataguyod sa karapatang pantao, at demokratikong paggu-gobyerno,” the post read.
(Ka Leody, the Partido Lakas ng Masa, and senatorial bet Teddy Baguilat are in agreement on their stand and platforms on environmental protection, basic services for the indigenous communities, promoting human rights, and democratic governance.)
Baguilat, a Liberal Party member, is also part of the senatorial slate of Vice President Leni Robredo. He was also endorsed by opposition coalition 1Sambayan.
Aside from being a lawmaker, Baguilat served as mayor of Kiangan town in Ifugao, and served as governor of the province for two terms – 2001 to 2004 and 2007 to 2010.
De Guzman’s other senatorial candidates are the following:
From the PLM:
- Luke Espiritu, labor leader
- Roy Cabonegro, environmentalist
- David D’angelo, environmentalist
Guest candidates:
- Chel Diokno, human rights lawyer
- Risa Hontiveros, reelectionist senator and women’s rights advocate
- Neri Colmenares, human rights lawyer and former Bayan Muna representative
- Elmer “Bong” Labog, trade unionist
- Sonny Matula, labor lawyer
- Leila de Lima, reelectionist senator and former human rights commissioner
- Samira Gutoc, Mindanao civic leader
- Agnes Bailen, lawyer, educator
The labor leader earlier said that his guest candidates – many of them running under the slate of other presidential bets – have no obligation to help his campaign. – Rappler.com