Thousands give Marcos Jr. rousing welcome in General Santos, South Cotabato

MARCOS SUPPORTERS. Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. line up to get a glimpse of their bet in General Santos City on March 27, 2022.

Heavy rain does not stop supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from joining his campaign events on Sunday, March 27

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Despite the bad weather, supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave the Uniteam a rousing welcome in General Santos City on Sunday, March 27, challenging the claim that the city is the political bailiwick of presidential contender Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Marcos and his team were greeted by hundreds of supporters starting at the airport.

A huge crowd also awaited Marcos’ group at the city hall where they paid a courtesy call on Mayor Ronnel Rivera.

Medical workers at the Sarangani Bay Specialists Medical Center, carrying welcome placards and in their uniforms and scrub suits, joined those who lined up on the road where the convoy of Marcos passed on the way to Polomolok town, about 16 kilometers from this city.

In Polomolok, the 8,000-capacity gymnasium was filled to the brim by his supporters who were mostly in red shirts.

Others, who could no longer get in, contented themselves outside, watching the rally on a widescreen monitor.

At the Polomolok rally, Marcos took a swipe at his detractors, saying, “Hindi tayo palaaway na tulad ng iba diyan (We don’t quarrel with people as some candidates do).”

Traffic became congested along the 20-kilometer Polomolok to Tupi stretch of the General Santos-Koronadal highway as Marcos’ supporters joined the convoy of vehicles of the candidates and their campaign entourage.

General Santos resident Marc Alemania and his family said they traveled to Koronadal City just to take part in the Marcos rally, and show their support for their candidate despite the downpour.

“Wala ‘yang ulan, importante maipakita ang suporta (The rain is nothing to us because what’s important is our show of support),” Alemania’s wife Roxanne said.

Despite the heavy rain, Marcos’ supporters kept on arriving at the South Cotabato Sports Complex, where a grand rally of the Uniteam was held.

As of 4 pm, before the rain came, police estimated the crowd at 30,000 to 40,000.

V-SIGN. A supporter of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flashes the V-sign on top of a pedicab in General Santos City. Photo by Rommel Rebollido/Rappler

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., president of Marcos’ political party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), later met with the presidential candidate, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who came as his sister Sara’s representative, and other candidates.

Marcos also met with PFP candidates in the region at Tamayo’s house, including General Santos business leader and mayoral bet Elmer Catulpos.

The crowd brought good business for one Agnes, owner of a printing shop in front of the rally venue. She sold Marcos-Duterte t-shirts for P200 apiece.

Shirts that will not be sold, she said, will be brought to nearby Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat, where the Uniteam was set to hold another rally. – Rappler.com

Rommel Rebollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.