UP Diliman University Student Council endorses Leni-Kiko tandem

'The endorsement is premised on the broad desire to defeat the Marcos-Duterte alliance and on significant points of unities on people’s issues,' says the UP Diliman University Student Council

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Diliman University Student Council has endorsed the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

In a Facebook post, the UP Diliman student council announced that it has passed Resolution No. 2022-03 to endorse the bid of the tandem.

“The endorsement is premised on the broad desire to defeat the Marcos-Duterte alliance and on significant points of unities on people’s issues,” said the student council, the latest group to back the tandem.

Robredo and Pangilinan, who are running on a platform anchored on fighting corruption and poverty, are both UP graduates. The Vice President obtained her economics degree at the premiere state university in 1986, while Pangilinan finished his Bachelor of Arts in English, Major in Comparative Literature also at UP Diliman.

Other groups and personalities have endorsed the tandem, including former government, military, and police officials; religious leaders; and academic institutions.

UP is regarded as the bastion of the student activism in the Philippines.

In October 2021, all seven UP university student councils opposed the presidential bid of dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is leading in pre-election surveys on presidential candidates, with Robredo at a distant second place. They said this was part of the “longstanding fight of our nation to hold the Marcoses accountable for their atrocities during one of the darkest times of the nation’s history.”

In the 2016 elections, UP Diliman political parties had banded together to oppose the vice presidential bid of Marcos Jr. – Rappler.com